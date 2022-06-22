ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Morning Buzz: June 22

By Lindsay Hoffman
Fox17
 2 days ago

1. Kellogg is splitting into three companies, and what that means for us here in West Michigan. It is a big change for the food giant that helped give battle creek the nickname "Cereal City." The three companies will go by generic names until new names are selected in the coming...

www.fox17online.com

Business
#Beer#Kellogg#Global Snacking Company#Gqt Movies
