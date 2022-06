Top 2023 recruit and quarterback Arch Manning has announced he has committed to the Texas Longhorns. He is the grandson of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning and nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning. While every program in the NCAA was interested in him he ultimately committed to the Texas Longhorns over the Alabama Crimson Tide, Clemson Tigers, LSU Tigers, and Georgia Bulldogs. Manning has long been considered the top 2023 prospect and is also viewed as a generational quarterback prospect. The next member of the Manning family is heading into college football with major NFL aspirations.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO