OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Tourists returned to Maine's beaches this weekend, including Old Orchard Beach, on the hottest day of the year thus far in coastal Maine. Canadian tourists, which make up 17% of Maine's tourism, have been unable to visit in the past two years due to border restrictions. Old Orchard Beach businesses say that their return has been a boon to the local economy.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME ・ 14 HOURS AGO