Tompkins County, NY

Dems participate in 19th Congressional District forum

By Vaughn Golden
wskg.org
 3 days ago

Three candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination in New York's 19th congressional district. They're trying to shore up support in the newly drawn district which stretches west from Tompkins County to the Hudson River. The three Democrats presented their views in a forum hosted by the...

wskg.org

Comments / 0

wxhc.com

GOP Front Runner for Governor to be in Cortland County

Congressman Lee Zeldin, one of 4 candidates for the republican nomination for New York Governor will make another stop in Cortland tomorrow. Zeldin, who polls show is the frontrunner to be the GOP’s nominee will be at the OCM BOCES Extension Center on Port Watson Street at 3pm. The...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Primary Preview: Candidates for New York governor

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New Yorkers head to the polls next Tuesday to pick their favorite candidate for governor in the state’s primary. Reporter Kelly O’Brien breaks down what you need to know before heading to the polls. SUNY Plattsburgh political science Professor Harvey Schantz says this will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thevillagesun.com

Opinion: I’m running for state Senate to rein in big interests blocking progressive legislation

BY NOMIKI KONST | Last month, residents of Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn learned they would soon have a new state Senator. As the far right seizes control of this country through legislatures and courts, I’m running for New York State Senate to address the underlying issues that have exacerbated inequality and to tackle big interests blocking progressive legislation in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

SCOTUS ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade could impact N.Y. governor's race

NEW YORK -- The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could have implications in the New York governor's race.Gov. Kathy Hochul is trying to energize her voters and call attention to the ruling that could hurt the winner of the Republican primary, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Friday. Never let a good crisis go unexploited. It's one of the first rules of politics. Expect Hochul to mention the ruling early and often leading into the November election. The Republican nominee will probably try to change the subject. Web Extra: N.Y. Gov. Democratic Primary Debate | Republican Primary Debate"So we go forth, discouraged by the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS New York

NY lawmakers to mull post-Supreme Court gun bills next week

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she is bringing state lawmakers back on Thursday to consider gun safety legislation in response to the Supreme Court striking down key portions of the state's licensing law.The court on Thursday overturned the state law that required that people applying for a concealed carry permit demonstrate a specific need to have a gun in public. The court's conservative majority said that violated the Second Amendment, which they interpreted as protecting people's right to carry a gun for self-defense outside the home.Hochul called the decision "reckless and reprehensible" as she announced she will convene a special session."Since the decision was released, I have been working around the clock with our partners in the legislature to craft gun safety legislation in response to this ruling that will protect New Yorkers," she said in a prepared statement.New York officials are considering restrictions on concealed carry in "sensitive locations," such as government buildings and bars. They're also looking at implementing specific training for permit applicants, among other options.
ALBANY, NY
ithaca.com

Candor Town Board Member Brixey Resigns from Position

At the June 14 regular meeting of the Candor Town Board; Board member Jim Brixey’s resignation was accepted by the board, effective June 30, 2022. Brixey said, “I appreciate the privilege of serving on this board; it’s been a learning experience.” Supervisor Bill Strosahl thanked him for his service on the board.
CANDOR, NY
hofstra.edu

A Message from President Poser about Today’s Supreme Court Ruling

Today, in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The Dobbs decision found that the right to abortion is not a right grounded in the Constitution so under our system, the legal status of abortion must be decided on a state-by-state basis. This means that state legislatures now have the ability to expand, restrict, or outlaw abortion.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Can You Legally Withhold Rent From Your Landlord In New York State?

Is a tenant legally allowed to not pay their landlord in New York State? If you rent an apartment or house in New York, there may be certain times when you can withhold or reduce your rent payment to your landlord. Thankfully, for renters, New York offers a number of protections against slumlords or landlords who just can't seem to fix problems in a timely manner.
HOUSE RENT
96.1 The Eagle

Two Lakes In New York State Are Among America’s Most Polluted

New York has the distinction of being the only state with two lakes among the top 10 most polluted in America. Actually, both lakes are in the top 5 and we actually have the #1 most polluted lake right here in our state. AZ Animals put out the list of the top 10 for 2022. I really feel like we actually have three lakes on the list because Lake Erie is listed for Michigan, but any pollution from Michigan surely has an effect on our portion of Lake Erie, right?
POLITICS
chautauquatoday.com

Supreme Court strikes down NY's concealed handgun law

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in a major case involving whether there's a fundamental right to carry a concealed handgun outside the home in public for self-defense. The court struck down a century-old New York law that has restricted the concealed carry of handguns in public to only those with a "proper cause." The 6-3 opinion was authored by Justice Clarence Thomas, the court's most senior conservative member. The three liberal justices dissented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

Ocasio-Cortez to Endorse Insurgent in New York Lt. Governor’s Race

For much of her first term, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raised her profile by fighting for nationwide initiatives favored by the far left, like Medicare for All and the Green New Deal. But in recent months, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, whose district includes parts of Queens and the Bronx, has shown a strong...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

