Police investigate apartment shooting near Sandalwood Dr.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are investigating a shooting that occurred near the Antero Apartments early morning.

Just after 2:30 a.m. CSPD officers were notified of shots being fired at an apartment complex near 1300 Sandalwood Dr.

When officers arrived, they located an apartment on the third floor that appeared to have been targeted.

There were no injuries to the apartment’s occupants.

Officers continue investigating to identify and arrest any suspects.

