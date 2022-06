A northern Michigan priest will remain on administrative leave following an investigation by the Diocese of Gaylord. The Michigan Attorney General’s office began investigating Father Bryan Medlin in late 2021 after the Diocese of Gaylord reported that Medlin had allegedly sent inappropriate messages to high school students. Father Medlin was placed on leave during the civil investigation and an internal canonical investigation by the diocese. The Attorney General’s office chose not to charge Medlin, saying his actions do not meet the threshold of criminal conduct.

