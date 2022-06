TAMPA, Fla. - A massive spike in animal overcrowding have Manatee and Hillsborough animal shelters working harder to find places for dogs and cats in the Bay Area. "So right now, this is a very unprecedented season for us. We're seeing more kittens and cats than we have seen in a very long time," said Chelsea Waldeck, the senior supervisor of animal services at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center. "Currently, we're at 500 percent capacity at our facility."

