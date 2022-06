Jason Rushing, age 45, of Surrency died Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Memorial Health Meadows in Vidalia. Jason was born January 12, 1977 in Appling County. He was a certified welder and mechanic and a boiler maker with Local 26 of Savannah. Jason was preceded in death by his brother, Shane Atkinson; grandparents, Esther & Roger Rushing and Cleoman Connell; and his best friend, Jamie Thomas.

SURRENCY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO