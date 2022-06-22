ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

MnDOT to host virtual public update meeting for Twin Ports Interchange project

boreal.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Minnesota Department of Transportation - June 21, 2022. MnDOT is hosting a virtual public meeting on Monday, June 27, at 12:15 p.m. to provide updates on...

cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Gary New Duluth, Hermantown, Wrenshall

Gary New Duluth - The Gary New Duluth Development Alliance has announced the launch of its new website. The site showcases the Alliance’s plan to continue to revitalize Gary New Duluth by building the GND Community Center and Recreation Area. The site provides a fun and easy way for the community to learn more about the GND REC activities and events, get involved and receive updates on future plans.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Duluth nurses hit the streets, requesting better staffing and pay

Tuesday, nurses from around the Twin Ports began their first day of an informational picket amid stagnant contract negotiations. “We’re just escalating our public actions because so far our previous attempts to get management’s attention just haven’t been successful,” said Chris Rubesch, part of the negotiations team at Essentia St. Mary’s.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Country Lanes North In Duluth Has Officially Closed Its Doors

The popular bowling alley located at 2327 Mountain Shadow Drive, by the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth has officially closed its doors. Country Lanes North was built in 1976. Many memories were made at this establishment over the years as many Northlanders are sad to see it go. As well...
DULUTH, MN
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Duluth, MN
businessnorth.com

Central High School sale appears imminent

Shifting market, real estate shortage incentivizing the sale of property shuttered since 2011. There seems to be a lot of confidence that Central High School, which was shuttered in June 2011, will be sold soon. “Right now we have three offers, one of them very good. The market is different...
DULUTH, MN
wpr.org

Wisconsin limits doe tags in northern counties as hunters raise fears of overharvesting on public lands

Hunters in two northern Wisconsin counties will be able to harvest fewer deer this fall after the state Natural Resources Board voted to reduce the number of doe tags. The NRB's vote Wednesday comes as some hunters have raised concerns about overharvesting on public lands, accusing one northern Wisconsin county's deer management policies of creating a "deer desert."
WISCONSIN STATE
MIX 108

This Ultra-Modern One-of-a-Kind Home Just Listed for $1.4 Million in Duluth

There is a house that just came on the market in Duluth that is truly one-of-a-kind, but that comes with a high price tag. The house is located at 555 Marshall St. in the Hartley Estates neighborhood in Duluth and is listed at $1,400,000 with Tracy Ramsay at RE/MAX Results. The home was designed by award-winning Duluth architect David Salmela and is called the “Double Cantilever.”
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Road buckle on Southbound I-35 near Moose Lake exit

According to the Carlton County Sheriff's Office, a portion of I-35 near Moose Lake has buckled in the heat. The sheriff's office shared a picture of the damage on their Facebook page at 4:22 p.m. on Monday. The buckle occured in the southbound lanes near mile marker 214. Authorities ask motorists to drive carefully and avoid the area if possible.
MOOSE LAKE, MN
FOX 21 Online

DTA Pausing Bus Routes Starting Sunday

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Transit Authority (DTA) announced they are pausing certain bus routes starting Sunday. Route 5, which connects West Duluth to the Miller Hill area will be paused as well as the Port Town Trolley by the waterfront. This is due to the DTA facing a...
DULUTH, MN
Daily Telegram

Lake Nebagamon tavern celebrates 75 years with summer of music

LAKE NEBAGAMON — For 75 years, the Bridge family has been making its mark in downtown Lake Nebagamon. It started in 1947 when professional saxophone player Ed Bridge and his wife, Irene, bought what was then The Indianhead Tavern on South Lake Avenue. They changed the name to Bridge’s Indianhead Tavern and soon doubled the size of the establishment with an addition that included a basement.
LAKE NEBAGAMON, WI
boreal.org

Losing daylight after summer solstice

The summer solstice marks the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. Day length depends on latitude with higher latitudes receiving greater daylight hours. Duluth receives 15 hours 52 minutes of daylight on June 20, the summer solstice of 2022. Daylight hours decrease until the shortest day of...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Duluth Police respond to shooting in Canal Park

An individual was shot in the leg in Canal Park near Green Mill Wednesday night. (CBS 3 Duluth) An individual was shot in the leg in Canal Park near Green Mill Wednesday night. According to officials, police responded to reports of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. When they got to...
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Man severely burned in house fire near Duluth

A 33-year-old man is in critical condition after being severely burned in a house fire near Duluth on Wednesday. The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. about 10 miles northwest of downtown Duluth at a Rice Lake residence in the 3900 block of W. Tischer Road. According to the St....
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

2 Juvenile Males Arrested For Separate Shootings In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Two juvenile males were arrested Thursday afternoon after they were suspected of being involved in separate shootings in Duluth. One of the shootings happened Wednesday night outside between Green Mill and Adventure Zone on the 300 block of Lake Avenue South. The other shooting occurred on...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Severe thunderstorms possible today and tonight

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • June 24, 2022. There is a severe thunderstorm risk today into tonight. The main period of storms is expected to develop from west to east this evening into the overnight period. However, storms are possible through the day as well but should be lower in coverage compared to later. There is a severe risk with the storms, greatest this evening and overnight. Heavy rainfall is also possible which may lead to flash flooding! Have multiple ways to receive warnings. If you have outdoor plans, know where you will go to seek shelter when thunderstorms occur.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Monday night storms knock out power

Severe storms have knocked out power for thousands of people across the Northland. Early Tuesday morning, Minnesota Power reported 10,057 customers without power. The lights were off for nearly 12,000 Lake Country Power customers. WDIO Storm Track meteorologists expect the severe weather threat to last until 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.
DULUTH, MN

