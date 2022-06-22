MnDOT to host virtual public update meeting for Twin Ports Interchange project

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • June 24, 2022. There is a severe thunderstorm risk today into tonight. The main period of storms is expected to develop from west to east this evening into the overnight period. However, storms are possible through the day as well but should be lower in coverage compared to later. There is a severe risk with the storms, greatest this evening and overnight. Heavy rainfall is also possible which may lead to flash flooding! Have multiple ways to receive warnings. If you have outdoor plans, know where you will go to seek shelter when thunderstorms occur.

