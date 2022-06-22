Destination flights post big numbers, escalate parking woes at NCWV Airport

Virginia Carrol (Moon) Knisely, 82, of Fairmont passed away Friday, June 24, 2022. Carrol was born in Fairmont, WV, the daughter of the late Clifford A. and Virginia P. (Malone) Moon. She grew up in the Bellview Community, where she lived most of her life. She graduated from Fairmont Senior High School and the Fairmont General Hospital School of Nursing. She was a Registered Nurse, retiring from Fairmont General Hospital in 1997. Carrol was a kind, loving, gentle soul. She is survived by two daughters, Rebecca and Ernie Jarvis of Summersville, and Barbara Smith, with whom she made her home, of White Hall; a brother, Clifford and Delores Moon of Ocala, FL; three sisters-in-law, June Bauer, Janet Summers, and Carolyn Knisely; also surviving are six grandchildren, Allie and Michael Osborne, Rachel Wharton and companion Jared Walker of Summersville, Lawson Knisely and companion Katie Jarrell, Julia Knisely of Charleston, Nathan and Kayla Smith of Grafton, and Carrol Smith and fiancée Joseph Holmes of Anmoore; two step grandsons, Andy and Stacy Jarvis of Summersville and Alex and Carly Jarvis of Morgantown; eight great grandchildren, Laken, Brooks, and Sadie Osborne, Brady and Beckham Cruse, Caleb, Kaylee, and Cody of Jarvis, all of Summersville; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her only son, Johnny M. Knisely II, and the father of her children, Johnny M. Knisely. Carrol is also preceded in death by four sisters and one brother, Helen and George Fetty, Anna and Jim McPherson, Sandra and Joe Turek, and Kathleen Moon, who died in infancy, Wesley and Jean Moon; four brothers-in-law, Carl Bauer, Marvin Summers, Jim Knisely and Bill Brown; and a sister-in-law, Geneva Brown. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Monday, June 27, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Monday at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Pisgah Cemetery in Morgantown. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO