On The Lookout: Jamesville car thief

(WSYR-TV) — The Town of DeWitt Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for this man that they suspect stole a vehicle from Danbury Drive in Jamesville on June 18.

Courtesy of DeWitt Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call 315.449.3640 ext. 238 or email Investigator Justin Baum at jbaum@townofdewitt.com.

