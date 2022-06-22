ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamesville, NY

On The Lookout: Jamesville car thief

By Erik Columbia
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VuIsT_0gIaNh9700

(WSYR-TV) — The Town of DeWitt Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for this man that they suspect stole a vehicle from Danbury Drive in Jamesville on June 18.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33A3mO_0gIaNh9700
Courtesy of DeWitt Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call 315.449.3640 ext. 238 or email Investigator Justin Baum at jbaum@townofdewitt.com.

