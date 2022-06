Charlie Sheen, 56, is best known as a successful actor, but he’s also, more importantly, a doting father of five. The busy dad has welcomed three daughters and two sons over the course of one relationship and two marriages, and has often gushed over them during public appearances and in media interviews. “I love all my children unconditionally. We’re having a ball,” he once told Us Weekly when discussing his relationship with them and praising one of his daughters’ accomplishments.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 9 DAYS AGO