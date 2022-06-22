ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

40 beagles rescued from alleged neglect case

By TEMI-TOPE ADELEYE
NBCMontana
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARWICK, R.I. — The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has received 40 beagles from a facility that allegedly breeds animals for testing. The dogs are now one step closer to finding their forever home after being relinquished from the medical facility. The Humane...

nbcmontana.com

Comments / 0

Related
katzenworld.co.uk

Kitten Tied up in Plastic bag and Abandoned is Rescued by RSPCA

The six week old kitten was discovered by a dog walker after she had been dumped like rubbish. The RSPCA is appealing for information after a young kitten was discovered tied up in a plastic bag with pieces of Saturday’s newspaper and abandoned in Norfolk. The female tabby kitten...
ANIMALS
petguide.com

Devastating Statistics Show an Increase in Euthanasia of Cats and Dogs

According to Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters, for the first time in five years, the number of dogs and cats killed in U.S. shelters increased from 347,000 to 355,000. This devastating data is the result of an increase in uptakes after shelters reopened after being closed in 2020 – the following year recorded 8.1 percent more abandoned cats and dogs across the United States. The sudden changes seem to have impacted dogs more than cats, with the intake increased by nearly three times the rate of the adoptions! It’s not looking good for felines, either, as they remain most at risk, with a euthanasia rate twice higher than that of dogs.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Footage of beagles bred for lab tests shows puppies ‘stressed and confined in cages’

Footage taken of puppies inside a centre that breeds them for experiments shows them in barren cages and displaying signs of extreme stress, according to experts and activists.The clips, seen by The Independent and thought to be the first detailed video shot at MBR Acres in 50 years, show beagles confined to cages where the floors are soiled with their waste.Animals are seen carrying out repetitive movements, which vets say signals frustration.And high-pitched calling by numerous dogs, apparently in distress, is heard continually in the video.The only effort seen in the clips at entertaining the puppies is a ball...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
Daily Mail

Mystery as at least 118 Grand Canyon tourists 'are struck down with highly contagious norovirus' in two months: Woman describes calling chopper after finding group violently vomiting

The Grand Canyon National Park has seen more than 110 cases of a gastrointestinal illness closely resembling the highly contagious norovirus since May, health officials said. As of June 10, the park listed at least 118 people who have become sick with symptoms similar to those of the norovirus, which causes vomiting, diarrhea, cramping, body aches and a mild fever, the Grand Canyon News reported.
PRESCOTT, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Dog#Beagles#Volunteers#Dog Rescue Adoption
The Independent

Man, 22, dies watching summer solstice sunset during longest day celebrations

A young man has died during summer solstice celebrations in Dartmoor.The 22-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest just before 10pm on Tuesday, as crowds gathered at the Haytor Rocks beauty spot to watch the sun set on the longest day of the year.Both air and land ambulances were called, but the man was declared dead at the scene.He was reported to have suffered a medical episode, said Devon and Cornwall Police, who were alerted to the situation by the ambulance service.His next of kin are aware and his death is not being treated as supicious, police said in a statement on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
pawmypets.com

20 Year Old Cat Abandoned To Shelter Finds New House With 101 Year-Old Lady

This touching story from the Humane Society in Catawba Region, North Carolina, will warm the heart of any type of animal lover. Meet Gus, a 19-year-old sanctuary cat who was sadly given up to the Humane Society of Catawba Region because of ‘ unexpected circumstances.’. Jane Bowers, executive director...
PETS
dogstodays.com

5 Adorable Small Dogs

Some people choose dogs as pets. Everyone has different reasons why choose a dog as a pet. Some have dogs because they can run with them. Some keep dogs because their bodies are light, like the 5 small dogs below!. Chihuahua. The Chihuahua is a small dog breed. He is...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
thecheyennepost.com

Petco Love and Black Dog Animal Rescue Encourage Pet Fostering

Nonprofit organizations partner for National Foster a Pet Month to encourage more pet parents to lend a (temporary) hand or home to pets in need during busy summer season. Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) is teaming up with national nonprofit Petco Love and Skechers with its BOBS from Skechers philanthropic footwear collection, to put the focus on the fun in fostering pets. Pet fostering is lifesaving and critical for animal shelters particularly during the busy summer season.
PET SERVICES
dogstodays.com

Top 10 Terrier Dog Breeds

The Terrier Group includes those small but lively terrier breeds that were developed (mainly in Great Britain) to hunt small burrowing animals such as badgers, foxes, otters, rabbits, and rats. The Terrier often had to follow the prey underground, and therefore, except for the Bull and Airedale Terriers, most terriers are small and stocky with short legs. These are aggressive and energetic dogs that have little tolerance for other animals, including other dogs. Of course, these small dog breeds have been domesticated and make good pets, but they are still relatively active and require firm handling. Many breeds like the Airedale, Bull, Fox and the Parson (Jack) Russell Terriers do best with experienced owners. The top 10 most popular terrier breeds in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club 2005 registrations, are discussed below, and their registration rank is included in brackets. It is interesting to note that the top six most popular terriers are all low-shedding dog breeds that are said to be hypoallergenic when adequately groomed.
ANIMALS
People

Animal Rescue CEO Arrested After 30 Dead Cats and Dogs Found in Her House: 'It's Heartbreaking'

A South Carolina woman who ran an animal rescue is facing cruelty charges after deputies discovered 30 dead cats and dogs in her home. Deputies performed a welfare check on the home of Caroline Dawn Pennington, 47, on May 22 after receiving calls about a "smell of death" at the residence in Columbia, Richland County Sheriff's Department said in a release shared with PEOPLE.
COLUMBIA, SC
natureworldnews.com

Dog Adoption is More than Playing All Day, Vet Costs, Training

Here are a few things, including vet costs, pet insurance, training, food, and treats, to think about and prepare for before processing for dog adoption. Adopting from a reputable organization saves money on vet bills because the dog's health history and records are likely to be provided. They may also include spaying or neutering, as well as vaccinations or medications, depending on the dog's age.
PETS
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Couple Takes Their Cats Camping and It Goes Surprising Well

This time of the year, it doesn't take too much scrolling on social media before you will see pictures of friends camping. I know several families that go camping on a pretty regular basis, and I'd be lying if I said I was NOT just a little bit jealous of them. The pictures usually share a lot of the same elements - you will most likely see their RV/camper, a campfire and/or grill, maybe some bicycles or other outdoor activities, and usually a dog. What I almost never see is a cat, at least not a domesticated cat - but I think that trend might be changing.
INDIANA STATE
katzenworld.co.uk

What are the Cat Friendly Solutions for Feral and Street Cats?

This article first appeared on iCatCare here and more about their work with unowned cats can be found here. Feral and street cats cannot simply be picked up and taken to a veterinarian for neutering and they cannot be kept for long recovery periods in veterinary cages. They need to be treated to an extent as wild animals because they do not tolerate handling (and thus can be dangerous) and can find proximity to people highly distressing.
ANIMALS
dogsbestlife.com

Try 10 dog walking tips for first-time dog owners or beginners

The nicest time that you and your dog can spend is by going on a stress-free walk. If you’ve never walked a dog before, you might assume it’s rather easy. But in reality, it takes some planning, training, as well as patience to master the art of dog walking and make this activity fun for both you and the dog.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy