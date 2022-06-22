Amazon to show ‘A League of Their Own’ series premiere at Coronado Theatre

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Amazon Prime Video will be hosting a free, advance screening of the new “A League of Their Own” TV series at Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center.

The screening will be held on Saturday, July 2nd at 8 p.m.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said the front of the Coronado, at 314 N. Main Street, will be blocked off prior to the screening for a celebration that will “take all of Rockford back to the 1940s.”

“From 6 to 7:30 p.m., guests are invited to a pre-screening street fair in front of the historic theatre including free ballpark snacks, interactive baseball games like ‘Throw Like a Girl’ Pitching, 1940s music and cars, a special green carpet photo opportunity, and much more,” according to a press release.

The series is inspired by the Rockford Peaches women’s baseball team, which also inspired a 1992 film of the same name which starred Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, and Madonna.

The All American Girls Professional Baseball League ran from 1943 to 1954 when male players served in World War II.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the new version is being described not as a remake but as a modern look at the story that will explore themes of “race and sexuality as it follows a new ensemble of women carving out their own paths in the league and outside of it,” with storylines following Black and lesbian players exploring queer romance in a less accepting era.

Nick Offerman plays Casey “Dove” Porter in the new show, an ex-Cubs pitcher and the team’s new coach. The series also stars “Broad City” star Abbi Jacobson and “The Good Place” star D’Arcy Carden and is set in Rockford.

The series premieres on August 12th on Prime Video and will run for 8 episodes.

This is the second time the story has been adapted to television. In 1993, CBS tried a sitcom that starred Megan Cavanagh and Tracy Reiner, who appeared in the film production. The series was pulled after three episodes.

The new series was filmed in Pittsburgh.

Rockford Convention and Visitors Bureau’s CEO John Groh said several people involved in the new show will be attending the premiere, but did not say who.

The premiere screening is part of a full weekend of “A League of Their Own” celebrations in Rockford, which includes a screening of the classic 1992 film at Davis Park on Friday at 7 p.m., with actress Megan Cavanagh, who played Marla Hooch, in attendance.

