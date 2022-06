MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) – If you had $8 in your pocket right now, what would you do with it? That answer came very easy to 7-year-old Jarrett Allen, it was to help the homeless. Unfortunately, that day never came for Jarrett who passed away in June of 2021. His mom Emily now keeps Jarrett’s care […]

MONROE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO