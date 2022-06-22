FordDirect Gains New CEO Amid Marketing, Dealer Pivots

Ford Authority spies spotted a 2023 Ford Super Duty prototype for the very first time last October, previewing the pickup’s upcoming refresh. Since then, those same spies have spotted a host of other 2023 Super Duty prototypes out driving around in various configurations, ranging from a single cab dually to a SuperCrew dually, a SuperCab with a standard bed, a Platinum-trimmed model with black wheels, and an F-450 towing a gooseneck trailer. Later on, we were treated to our first look at the refreshed Super Duty’s interior, which was followed by a glimpse of the bare-bones XL cabin. Now, Ford Authority spies have spotted a 2023 Ford Super Duty SuperCrew prototype wearing considerably less camo than the previously-spied models, giving us a good look at the pickup’s refreshed front and rear ends.
