ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

FordDirect Gains New CEO Amid Marketing, Dealer Pivots

fordauthority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord is in the midst of a major transformation, one that will see it split itself into two entities – Model e, which will focus on EVs, and Ford Blue, which will handle the ICE side of things, while dealers will also be asked to specialize in one or the other...

fordauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
fordauthority.com

Ford Saarlouis Assembly Plant To Stop Making Vehicles In 2025

Ford is in the midst of a major electrification push, one that includes the automaker’s European division rolling out seven new EVs by 2024 as it aims to convert its entire passenger vehicle lineup to EVs by 2030 or sooner. This transition also means that FoMoCo is looking at its current production facilities and considering a handful of changes for the future. As Ford Authority reported in January, those moves were previously rumored to include closing the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant in Germany and the Valencia Body and Assembly Plant in Spain. Now, the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant is indeed slated to stop producing vehicles in 2025, according to Automotive News.
BUSINESS
fordauthority.com

New Ford Lineup Still In High Demand, Order Bank At 300,000 Units

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic had rippling effects on the entire globe that continue to perpetuate today, particularly in the automotive world. There, production has been severely impacted by numerous supply chain issues, which, when coupled with high demand, has led to dwindling inventory and soaring prices. It has also prompted quite a few new vehicle shoppers to order those vehicles from Ford. As the automaker’s CFO John Lawler revealed while speaking at the recent 2022 Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference, Ford’s order banks are seemingly busting at the seams as a result.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
fordauthority.com

Ford Pickup Sales Decreased 22 Percent In Q1 2022

RANGER -27.01% 17,639 24,166. Cumulative deliveries of Ford pickups in the United States decreased 22 percent to 177,585 units in Q1 2022, comprised of:. 17,639 units of the Ford Ranger, a decrease of 27 percent compared to 24,166 units sold in Q1 2021, and. 140,701 units of the Ford F-Series,...
RETAIL
Fortune

Cadillac’s luxury electric vehicle will cost $300,000

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Want to buy Cadillac’s forthcoming Celestiq electric sedan? Be prepared for a new level of sticker shock. The vehicle, which is expected to be revealed this summer, will carry...
CARS
fordauthority.com

Here’s A Closer Look At The 2022 Ford Maverick First Edition Package

Last year, Ford Authority took an in-depth dive into the exclusive graphics that come standard on all 2022 Ford Maverick First Edition pickups. The upper tier equipment offering exists as an optional package on Lariat, the most expensive trim of the lineup. With its planned one year timeframe, the likelihood of seeing a First Edition example out in the wild will be small, which is why it’s worth detailing what is included for buyers, as some touches may never spread beyond what Ford deemed acceptable for the package and for the early adopters who forfeited the additional cash to own one.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Future Ford Vehicles Could Boast Far Fewer Options

Ford CEO Jim Farley and his executive team are currently throwing their collective weight towards electrifying most of The Blue Oval’s global product offerings. Aside from the massive $50 billion expenditure involved with such a monumental task, a number of substantial organizational changes have, or are scheduled to take place in the coming years. As Ford Authority previously reported, part of the Ford+ plan involves splitting the automaker into many different slices, with Ford Blue and Ford Model e being responsible for internal combustion and fully electric vehicle development, respectively. Since battery electric vehicles aren’t expected to generate profits anytime soon, Ford is looking for ways to cut costs, and dramatically reducing available options on future Ford vehicles is one path the company is apparently ready to walk down, according to a key executive.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Dealers#Vehicles#Ford Blue#Vandyke#Lincoln Retailers#The Detroit Free Press
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Priced Low To Mess With Chevy Silverado EV

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning has garnered quite a lot of press since its reveal for a number of reasons. Part of that attention is due to the fact that electrifying the perennially best-selling Ford F-150 is obviously a big deal, while the EV version also offers up quite a few innovative features, to boot. But Ford also surprised a lot of folks when it priced the F-150 Lighting at just a hair under $40k, which makes the Pro version a bargain compared to other EVs, not to mention certain ICE trucks, too. However, it also seems as if FoMoCo gave the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning a low starting price on purpose to mess with its future rival – the Chevy Silverado EV, according to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Ranger Order Banks To Open Up Next Month

There weren’t many changes to the Ford Ranger for the 2022 model year, just a few minor alterations to set it apart from previous iterations. While they weren’t groundbreaking, there were some new exterior colors added to the lineup, including Avalanche and Hot Pepper Red. The unique Splash package also premiered and serves as a throwback to the style of the 1990s, adding loud and vibrant graphics to the pickup. That being said, the 2023 Ford Ranger is on its way, and Ford Authority recently learned when the order banks for the new model year will open.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Super Duty Spied Wearing Less Camo Than Ever

Ford Authority spies spotted a 2023 Ford Super Duty prototype for the very first time last October, previewing the pickup’s upcoming refresh. Since then, those same spies have spotted a host of other 2023 Super Duty prototypes out driving around in various configurations, ranging from a single cab dually to a SuperCrew dually, a SuperCab with a standard bed, a Platinum-trimmed model with black wheels, and an F-450 towing a gooseneck trailer. Later on, we were treated to our first look at the refreshed Super Duty’s interior, which was followed by a glimpse of the bare-bones XL cabin. Now, Ford Authority spies have spotted a 2023 Ford Super Duty SuperCrew prototype wearing considerably less camo than the previously-spied models, giving us a good look at the pickup’s refreshed front and rear ends.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Marketing
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford F-150 Heritage Edition Leak Suggests New Package Incoming

The 2023 Ford F-150 is likely only months away from being fully revealed, and while it may not bring any groundbreaking changes to the full-size pickup, it is a given that The Blue Oval is planning on introducing some new packages and models to supplement the current offerings throughout the lineup. As Ford Authority previously reported, an all-new Rattler package is slated to fill out the XL range as a budget option for off-road enthusiasts. On the completely opposite end of the spectrum will lie the Ford Raptor R, a range-topping muscle truck destined to pack tons of power and robust desert running capability. Now, a new leak heavily indicates Ford is planning on introducing another package into the model range as well.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Maverick Rival Could Come From Toyota

The 2022 Ford Maverick remains red hot months after its launch, routinely ranking as one of the top-selling new vehicles on the market and even outclassing its big brother, the Ford Ranger, in that regard as well. As of right now, the Maverick doesn’t have any competition outside of the Hyundai Santa Cruz, however, which it is also easily beating out in terms of sales while conquesting Honda Civic owners at high rates to boot. Regardless, many other automakers – including General Motors and Volkswagen – don’t intend to get back into the compact pickup game for now, though Toyota might, according to a new report from Automotive News.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Otosan Acquisition Approved By European Commission

Ford is in the midst of a major electrification push, one that involves a number of major changes for the automaker. In Europe, that includes adding seven new EVs to FoMoCo’s lineup – including the Puma EV – as it aims to transition its entire European passenger vehicle lineup to EVs by 2030 or sooner. As part of that transformation, Ford Otosan – a joint venture equally owned by Ford Motor Company and Koc Holding – recently announced that it intended to assume ownership of the Craiova Assembly plant in Romania, where the Puma EV and a pair of new Transit models will be built, pending regulatory approval. Now, that’s precisely what has happened after the European Commission (EC) approved Ford Otosan’s acquisition of Ford Romania, according to SeeNews.
BUSINESS
fordauthority.com

Ford Distance To Empty Accuracy Should Be Industry Standard

We’ve all seen it: a warning light within the gauge cluster that alerts the driver to the fact that the vehicle is running low on fuel. When seeing this light, you should probably get to a gas station as soon as possible, but exactly how many miles of range are left in the tank? Most vehicles don’t give much more than the “low fuel” indicator and a needle pointing toward “E,” but Ford takes this warning a step further to let drivers know just how many miles they can go before fuel runs dry. Let us explain what we mean.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Utility Vehicle Sales Down 3.5 Percent During Q1 2022

Ford utility vehicle sales – comprised of both unibody (car-based) crossovers and body-on frame-based SUVs – decreased 3.5 percent to 186,650 units in the United States during the first quarter of 2022. Sales Numbers - Ford Utilities - Q1 2022 - USA. The Mustang Mach-E, Ford Edge, Bronco...
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

Vintage Ford Bronco Values Rising Across All Generations

Even before the all-new, sixth-generation Ford Bronco launched for the 2021 model year, older Bronco prices were already quickly rising as interest in the model – and off-road-focused SUVs in general – began to soar. Those values have only continued to skyrocket in the couple of years since, most recently shooting up 472 percent between 2006 and 2021, according to an analysis conducted last year. That phenomenon even includes the less-popular third-generation Bronco, but Bronco values, in general, haven’t cooled off one bit, according to Bronco Nation.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy