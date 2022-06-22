FordDirect Gains New CEO Amid Marketing, Dealer Pivots

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning has garnered quite a lot of press since its reveal for a number of reasons. Part of that attention is due to the fact that electrifying the perennially best-selling Ford F-150 is obviously a big deal, while the EV version also offers up quite a few innovative features, to boot. But Ford also surprised a lot of folks when it priced the F-150 Lighting at just a hair under $40k, which makes the Pro version a bargain compared to other EVs, not to mention certain ICE trucks, too. However, it also seems as if FoMoCo gave the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning a low starting price on purpose to mess with its future rival – the Chevy Silverado EV, according to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal.

