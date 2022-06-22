Trevor Noah is taking ‘The Daily Show’ back on the road. First Stop? Georgia

For the first time in more than two years, “The Daily Show” with Trevor Noah is back on the road — and the comedy late-night show’s destination is Atlanta.

The Comedy Central/Paramount show said the decision to go to Georgia is to cover “key races and broader voting issues” in one of the most important battleground states for the midterm elections, according to a Variety article .

Trevor Noah will be calling the series “Votedemic 2022” and cover the midterm election, which he has previously been done in key battleground states Ohio and Florida.

Episodes will be recorded from the Tabernacle in Atlanta and are set to air every night at 11 p.m., Oct. 31 to Nov. 3. Tickets to the Atlanta shows will be announced at a later date. Watch the episodes on Comedy Central or stream them the next day on Paramount Plus .