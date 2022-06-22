ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Results from Virginia’s Primary Election

wfxrtv.com
 3 days ago

Polls closed at 7 p.m. for voters across Virginia for the Primary Election.

Augusta Free Press

Spotted lanternfly quarantine zone expanding to more Virginia localities

With no natural enemies in the U.S., spotted lanternflies, Lycorma delicatula, can cause extensive damage to vines, crops and trees. Virginia’s Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine currently includes the city of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Warren and Frederick. In early July, the quarantine zone will be expanded to the cities of Buena Vista, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Lynchburg, Manassas, Staunton and Waynesboro, and Albemarle, Augusta, Carroll, Page, Prince William, Rockbridge, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Wythe counties.
WDBJ7.com

What the Supreme Court ruling means for Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Supreme Court’s ruling does return the decisions over abortion rights to the states and experts explain what this means for Virginia. In Virginia, currently, Abortion is legal in the first two trimesters of pregnancy. Radford University Assistant Professor of Political Science Allyson Wankle says the Supreme Court’s decision does not have an immediate effect on the law.
Day-to-day COVID increase drops in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,852,970 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, June 24, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,980 from the 1,849,990 reported Thursday, a smaller increase than Thursday’s 3,085 new cases.
Gov. Youngkin signs the Virginia State budget

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced in an email the signing of the state budget for Virginia. With the signing Youngkin says he delivers on his promise to provide tax relief for Virginia families. In fact the budget includes the largest tax relief in the state’s history at $4 billion. The...
