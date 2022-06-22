ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebecca Minkoff Launches NFT Capsule Collection in Collaboration With Mavion

By Lisa Lockwood
 3 days ago

Rebecca Minkoff has launched an NFT capsule collection in collaboration with fashion NFT, Mavion.world. Encompassing 55 NFTs, Minkoff x Mavion expands upon Minkoff’s presence in the metaverse.

Minkoff, whose business was sold to Sunrise Brands in February, was the first female American designer to create NFTs for her collection in September 2021.

“In celebration of NFT.NYC, we’re excited to launch this NFT collection alongside Mavion, giving our customers unique access to our designs and those of the independent designers of Mavion.world,” said Minkoff. “NFTs are changing the way we’re doing business, and this capsule is another step for our brand toward the future of luxury fashion, a place where the physical and digital worlds meet.”

Minkoff x Mavion offers two NFT drops to consumers. The first drop is a collection of 55 NFTs that will unlock physical, digital and experiential benefits for holders. Within this collection are five one-of-a-kind NFTs that will reveal one-of-a-kind artwork in the token and unlock various benefits.

They include a one-of-one bag by Rebecca Minkoff ; a limited-edition accessory item (earrings, necklace, bracelet or ring) handmade by one of the five independent designers from Mavion.world; two tickets to Minkoff’s New York Fashion Week show; two tickets to an annual Mavion fashion event in perpetuity; a $500 Sofi Card to spend on the cryptocurrency of the holder’s choice; two free mints for upcoming fall 2022 Minkoff x Mavion collection launches, and gaming and digital assets announced in the future. The minting is July 14.

The remaining 50 NFTs will reveal a numbered token that unlocks five free mints of the second Minkoff x Mavion drop launching this fall. The NFTs from the second drop will unlock access to physical fashion, digital fashion and experiential benefits to be revealed this fall. Twenty-five NFTs from Minkoff x Mavion’s first drop will be available to the public, and 30 NFTs will be exclusively available to holders.

Mavion.world connects digital assets and experiential benefits to limited-edition physical fashion accessories made by independent designers around the world. Since 2018, the team has worked with more than 450 independent designers from 26 countries launching limited-edition accessory collections under the e-commerce brand, The Accessory Junkie.

Mavion holders receive the physical limited edition accessory featured in the NFT artwork as well as future royalties from gaming and metaverse collaborations. Independent designers featured in the NFTs share in the  royalties from secondary market profits.

