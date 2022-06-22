Sorry, but that viral video showing a guy hitting a crocodile with a frying pan is not from Florida

Florida cops are on the hunt for scores of young people who invaded an $8 million home, threw a massive party, turned the foyer into a boxing ring—and then posted the evidence on social media. Videos and photos show teens dancing, drinking, sprawling on the furniture and then skedaddling when the police show up. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the revelers to come forward, saying it’s only a matter of time before they are caught. “Your friends will snitch. Word gets out. You’ll be tagged in pics on the Gram. Also, we can subpoena Snapchat,” they wrote. “Apart from the damage caused and the items stolen, it’s a complete violation of someone’s home that you can’t put a price on. The feeling when you know someone went into your closet, tried on your clothes, and used your bathroom doesn’t have a dollar amount attached to it.”

WALTON COUNTY, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO