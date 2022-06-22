Yoga-Dance Class Offered at The Kress

Samuel Adam Schneider, 46, of Sturgeon Bay, WI, formerly of Longmont, CO, died at home on Sunday, June 19, 2022. He was born on June 18, 1976, at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay, the son of Peter John Schneider and Gloria Adams Schneider. Growing up, Sam enjoyed drawing, trick bicycle riding, and skateboarding. He was a member of the local Boy Scout troop and the Sturgeon Bay Sail Training Foundation. Through the sailing program, he developed his love for sailboat racing. Using his drawing skills, he was able to design and later construct racing boats. Sam attended Sturgeon Bay High School. He was known for being a charismatic, fun-loving, and creative person. Sam would often escape to the art room. Those who still have their SBHS yearbooks from the early-mid 1990s will be able to attest that he was uncannily in almost every group, club, and team photo within that yearbook even though he never participated in those various groups and sports. That was Sam, the prankster.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO