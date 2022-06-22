ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor, WI

Yoga-Dance Class Offered at The Kress

By Door County Pulse
Door County Pulse
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabeth Clark, an independent choreographer and lecturer at SUNY Empire State College, will host Finding Your Center on...

doorcountypulse.com

Door County Pulse

TAP ADDS CABARET SHOW, BOOK CLUB PLAY IS IN THE WORKS

To satisfy demand, Third Avenue Playworks (TAP) has added a third performance of An Evening of Stephen Sondheim – the first presentation in its Cabaret Series – on June 25, 7:30 pm. This concert, which celebrates the work of the late composer/lyricist Stephen Sondheim, will be held at...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

MIDSUMMER’S MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS CYCLICAL PIECES, WORK BY COMPOSER-IN-RESIDENCE

The Griffon String Quartet will headline the third program of Midsummer’s Music’s 2022 summer season with four dynamic concerts that include Griffon members’ personal favorites: cyclical pieces by Felix Mendelssohn and Dmitri Shostakovich. In a cyclic musical form, thematic material occurs as a unifying device in more than one movement or section.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

HARDY ANNOUNCES JURIED EXHIBIT WINNERS

The Hardy Gallery has announced the five recipients of financial merit awards in its 60th annual Juried Exhibit. From among 140 submissions from artists throughout the peninsula and Midwest, Cynthia Holzum’s “I Can Dance If I Want to” earned Best in Show (the Francis Hardy Legacy Award) and was also the People’s Choice Award winner. Second place went to Rosemary Stuart’s “Slow Stitched Eucalypti”; Karen Hertz Sumnicht’s “Here Believe We Can Live” received third; and Peter Ciesla’s “Ephemeral Pond” earned the Julia Van Roo Bresnahan Artistic Achievement Award.
EPHRAIM, WI
Door County Pulse

Fashion Show Benefits HELP of Door County

Wink Swimwear, 4160 Main St. in Fish Creek, will host its second annual fashion-show fundraiser June 26, 2 pm, in the waterfront garden of Fish Creek’s Bayside Shops. It will benefit HELP of Door County with a portion of the day’s sales, and any individual donations will go to the organization as well.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

CROSSROADS OFFERS FAMILY PROGRAMS

Crossroads at Big Creek will host the Climate Change Coalition of Door County’s program “Warmer, Wetter and Wilder” on June 24, 7 pm, when Lawrence University professor Bart De Stasio will discuss climate-change impacts on Lake Michigan and the consequences for fish and other aquatic life. Volunteers...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Women’s Club Brings Back Strawberry Fest

Members of the Baileys Harbor Women’s Club met May 26 for the first time since February 2019 and voted to continue with their traditional Strawberry Fest in the Baileys Harbor town hall, 2392 Cty F, on July 4, 10 am – 2 pm, or until the strawberries are gone. This event – part of the Baileys Harbor Independence Day celebration – is a major project to raise money for scholarships and outreach.
BAILEYS HARBOR, WI
Door County Pulse

DCA Presents Indigo Girls July 1

On Friday, July 1, at 8 p.m., iconic folk duo Indigo Girls will perform on the Door Community Auditorium (DCA) Main Stage. Special guest Lucy Wainwright Roche will open the show. Over a 35-year career that began in clubs around their native Atlanta, Georgia, the Grammy-winning duo of Amy Ray...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Bits & Bites: Ice Cream, Farm Dinners and Coffee to Go

What do you get when you combine Wisconsin-made ice cream with Al Johnson’s Swedish lingonberries and Swedish gingersnap cookies? Why, the new signature ice cream flavor at Stabbur, of course! Swedish Swirl is now available at Stabbur Beer Garden, 10698 N. Bay Shore Dr. in Sister Bay. The KöK (kitchen) is also open daily for the summer, 12-8 pm.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Alcohol-Free Picnic for Recovery Community

The 115 Club will host its second annual summer picnic at Sunset Park in Sturgeon Bay on June 26, 12-4 pm, featuring live music by Steel Crossing, food from Smokin’ Tom’s Team BBQ, games and nonalcoholic beverages. The Door County Alcohol and Other Drug Coalition is partnering on...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

ROBERT RAY GALLERY HOSTS BOB BECK’S PLEIN AIR WORK

Robert Ray Gallery (robertraygallery.com), 520 Parkway St. in Algoma, is featuring the plein air paintings of Bob Beck through the end of July, and an opening reception will be held July 1, 5-8 pm, as part of Algoma’s First Friday series. After taking an elective watercolor course in college,...
ALGOMA, WI
Door County Pulse

ABSTRACT ENVIRONMENT AT WOODWALK GALLERY

Woodwalk Gallery’s second show of the summer season, Abstraction of Environment, will get underway with an open-house reception June 26, 1-4 pm, when the artist in attendance will chat with guests and do some demonstrations. Complimentary wine, beer and light hors d’oeuvres will be served. This exhibit lets...
EGG HARBOR, WI
Door County Pulse

DANCE FESTIVAL COMING TO NORTHERN DOOR

Door County will welcome dance movers, makers and shakers from across the Midwest to the Death’s Door Dance Festival July 22-24. On Friday, the Wickman House, 11976 Mink River Road in Ellison Bay, will host a pop-up performance of guest artists. Gather on the lawn to experience original, cutting-edge contemporary work in this intimate location.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

EPHRAIM HISTORICAL FOUNDATION HOSTS SING-ALONG

Take the family to the Ephraim village hall July 3, 7-8 pm, for a free sing-along featuring American favorites in advance of Independence Day. Seating will be limited for social distancing. The playlist will include patriotic songs such as “America the Beautiful” and “The Star-Spangled Banner,” as well as classics...
EPHRAIM, WI
Door County Pulse

DCA’s Play It Forward Raises More than $8k

Door Community Auditorium (DCA) presented its annual Play It Forward event June 12 at a new location: Stabbur Beer Garden. The donations made during this concert by Door County musicians who contribute their time and talent to a worthy cause went to Alice Mattson, a young Door County resident who’s fighting leukemia.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

NEW BOT SCULPTURES FEATURED AT ARTZY STUDIO

Artzy Studio, 10329 Hwy 42 in north Ephraim, is featuring the work of sculpture artist Gail Pullara through October. Pullara is always on the lookout for unusual found objects such as dominoes, bolts, nails, forks, cogs, handles, bottles and Legos to use in her sculptural assemblages. Then she uses her imagination to assemble, drill, glue and wire the components into finished bots in her Wisconsin studio. Each bot comes with a message and title.
EPHRAIM, WI
Door County Pulse

Realtors Raise $6,221 for Farm for Vets

The Door County Board of Realtors recently organized a fundraiser for the Door County Farm for Vets organization at the Red Putter mini-golf course, where the realtors and affiliates putted their way to raising $6,221. The Door County Board of Realtors received assistance from local chapters of the Veterans of...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Wanted: Good Homes for Golf Art

Peter Trenchard made great contributions to golf in Door County and nationwide through the years, and along the way, he amassed hundreds of art and history pieces related to golf. Many of them had a home at Cherry Hills Golf & Lodge in Sturgeon Bay, but after completely renovating the...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Crossroads Earns Conservation Award

Crossroads at Big Creek in Sturgeon Bay recently received the Lake Michigan Area Land & Water Conservation Association’s 2022 Conservation Award. Each year, the association offers two member counties the opportunity to recognize a local partner for its conservation efforts, and the Door County Land Conservation Committee selected Crossroads at Big Creek to receive the award in the amount of $200 to recognize its community-education initiatives and preservation of the local environment.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

DCHS Featured Pet: Dakota

Meet Dakota! This 5-year-old cutie is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. Dakota has a sweet nature but gets nervous with new people and in new situations. She would love to find a home that allows her all the time she needs to acclimate and get comfortable. For that reason, she would do best with children older than 10 who can respect her space.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Samuel Adam Schneider

Samuel Adam Schneider, 46, of Sturgeon Bay, WI, formerly of Longmont, CO, died at home on Sunday, June 19, 2022. He was born on June 18, 1976, at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay, the son of Peter John Schneider and Gloria Adams Schneider. Growing up, Sam enjoyed drawing, trick bicycle riding, and skateboarding. He was a member of the local Boy Scout troop and the Sturgeon Bay Sail Training Foundation. Through the sailing program, he developed his love for sailboat racing. Using his drawing skills, he was able to design and later construct racing boats. Sam attended Sturgeon Bay High School. He was known for being a charismatic, fun-loving, and creative person. Sam would often escape to the art room. Those who still have their SBHS yearbooks from the early-mid 1990s will be able to attest that he was uncannily in almost every group, club, and team photo within that yearbook even though he never participated in those various groups and sports. That was Sam, the prankster.
STURGEON BAY, WI

