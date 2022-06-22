ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

New J.R.R. Tolkien book to coincide with Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IG1NI_0gIaIBH200

June 22 (UPI) -- HarperCollins will release a new book by late author J.R.R. Tolkien.

The company said in a press release Wednesday that it will publish The Fall of Númenor in November. Tolkien died at age 81 in 1973.

The Fall of Númenor compiles Tolkien's writings about the events of the Second Age. The book is edited by Brian Sibley and Christopher Tolkien and features illustrations by Alan Lee.

Sibley drew upon the Appendices of Tolkien's Lord of the Rings book series and other works to tell the story of the foundations of Númenor, the forging of the Rings, and the Last Alliance against Sauron that ended the Second Age.

"Since the first publication of The Silmarillion forty-five years ago, I have passionately followed Christopher Tolkien's meticulous curation and scholarship in publishing a formidable history of his father's writings on Middle-earth. I am honored to be adding to that authoritative library with The Fall of Númenor," Sibley said.

"I hope that, in drawing together many of the threads from the tales of the Second Age into a single work, readers will discover -- or rediscover -- the rich tapestry of characters and events that are a prelude to the drama of the War of the Ring as is told in The Lord of the Rings," he added.

Sibley said in a statement to The Tolkien Society that it was a "great honor" to work on the book.

"I hope that this opportunity to read, as a single narrative, an account of those years, will provide a new appreciation of how the monumental events of the Second Age were to impact on those told in The Lord of the Rings," he added.

The Fall of Númenor coincides with Amazon's Lord of the Rings series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The series takes place in the Second Age and will premiere Sept. 2 on Prime Video.

Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Owain Arthur and Sophia Nomvete star.

Comments / 3

Related
Collider

Top 10 Elven Characters In Lord Of The Rings

While “the time of the Elves” is pretty much over by the start of The Lord of the Rings, the Elves are still some of the most powerful beings in Tolkien's colorful universe. They created robust kingdoms, created mighty jewelry with magical powers, and fought malicious evils during their best years in Middle-earth. As the first of the Children of Ilúvatar, they are considered the fairest and wisest of all earthly races.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Prime Video Unveils First Look at Orcs From 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

IGN has shared an exclusive first look at the Orcs from Prime Video‘s upcoming The Lord of the Rings series, The Rings of Power. The Orcs, which are essential in The Lord of the Rings universe, capture the essence of what audiences are used to in the films but are also presented a little differently due to the show’s timing; The Rings of Power take place in the Second Age, shortly after their species was almost extinct due to the War of Wrath in the First Age. Jamie Wilson, who leads the show’s prosthetic department, told IGN that showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay felt the importance to treat the Orcs “as their own culture and explore their world on its own two legs in its own right.”
TV SERIES
IndieWire

The Best Limited Series of the 21st Century, Ranked

Click here to read the full article. Are there any sweeter words in the age of too much TV than “limited series?” It’s a category that guarantees minimal time commitment with maximum return — be it weekly watercooler gossip or a delicious binge. The limited series is the perfect hybrid between a movie and a longer-running TV series, with intricate stories, complex characters, and just the right amount of moving parts. The fact that a series will not return makes the narrative precious and the ending paramount, even if that means leaving things deliberately open-ended. This one-off nature makes them...
TV SERIES
Collider

John Carpenter’s ‘The Thing’ and the Horrors Hidden in Plain Sight

The novella Who Goes There? by John W. Campbell was partly inspired by a 1916 Antarctic expedition led by Ernest Shackleton. After a 36-hour trek across the ice, Shackleton and two companions spoke of the shared sensation there had been a silent “fourth man” walking with them. This uncanny presence deeply affected the explorers and the report inspired Campbell’s story, which tells of an Antarctic research base infiltrated by an alien doppelganger. Who Goes There? became the basis for John Carpenter’s classic sci-fi horror, The Thing, which turns 40 this year.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Tolkien
Person
Brian Sibley
Deadline

Paramount Celebrates Tom Cruise, Touts ‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ & More – CineEurope

Click here to read the full article. Flying high with the success of Top Gun: Maverick, and before surprising CineEurope attendees with Tom Cruise himself, Paramount showed off its upcoming slate for exhibition Wednesday in Barcelona. While Maverick and next year’s Cruise tentpole Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One were a key part of the show, upcoming titles highlighted also included Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, game adaptation Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and the next Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Paramount President of International Distribution Mark Viane kicked things off today asserting that “premium formats...
NFL
CNET

The Hidden Sci-Fi Gem on Prime Video You Need to Watch

Archive -- a 2020 sci-fi film streaming on Prime Video -- is primarily a story about robots. A trio of robots populate the world of its story. But instead of the most realistic CGI that money can buy, Archive's robots are clearly people waddling along as best they can inside chunky robot suits. It's simultaneously hilarious and fantastic.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

The Boys Boss on the 'Herogasm' Scene That Set Off Alarm Bells: Amazon 'Has a Policy Against [Spoiler]'

Click here to read the full article. Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Boys Season 3, Episode 6. Proceed at your own risk! In addition to being “one of the more graphic hours of mainstream television,” as The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke called it, the Prime Video drama’s “Herogasm” episode also earned another distinct honor: It gave Amazon execs pause for the first time because of a certain moment involving two unlikely fornicators at the supes orgy. (Unrelated, but: Did you also catch the episode’s stealth cameo?) “We had a lot of discussion this season about the scene with Deep and the...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Your Ultimate Guide to What to Stream on HBO Max, Netflix, Amazon, and More in July 2022

We're halfway through the year — congratulations on making it this far — but we're approaching the end for a couple of our favorite shows. The best shows and movies to watch in July on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more include the final episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 and Better Call Saul, which wraps up its series as maybe mankind's greatest invention. But it's also the beginning of great new things, like HBO's The Rehearsal and Amazon Prime Video's Paper Girls.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Series#The Lord Of The Rings#Harpercollins#The Fall Of N Menor#The Last Alliance
TVGuide.com

The New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies Coming in July

The new Amazon Prime Video shows and movies in July cover pretty much the whole spectrum of entertainment, from militaristic revenge thrillers to progressive teen high school rom-coms. Get your Fourth of July decorations out a few days early for The Terminal List (July 1), a Navy SEAL thriller starring Chris Pratt as a man on a mission to avenge his fallen squadmates. Later in the month is Billy Porter's Anything's Possible (July 22), a high school romantic comedy with an overdue twist: a trans girl as the object of affection. The big movie release of the month is House of Gucci, which starts streaming on July 2. Amazon's free streaming service Freevee gets Bones at the top of the month.
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

Aliens swoop into Seabrook in trailer for 'Zombies 3'

June 23 (UPI) -- The town of Seabrook has become a safe place for humans, zombies, and werewolves until aliens arrive in town in the official trailer released Thursday for Disney+'s Zombies 3. Zombie Zed (Milo Manheim) and cheerleader Addison (Meg Donnelly) are beginning their senior year at Seabrook High...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “Django”

Sky and Canal+ will be releasing an upcoming television series titled Django, which is based on the 1966 movie of the same name. The show is created by Leonardo Fasoli and Maddalena Ravagli and written by Fasoli and Ravagli, alongside Max Hurwitz. Django will be directed by Francesca Comencini, who previously worked on Italy-based projects like Un Giorno Speciale and Gomorra – La serie. The series’ plot is as follows, according to Deadline: “The story is set in the Wild West in the 1860s and 1870s. Sarah and John have founded New Babylon, a city of outcasts, full of men and women of all backgrounds, races and creeds, that welcomes everyone with open arms. Haunted by the murder of his family eight years earlier, Django is still looking for his daughter, believing she may have survived the killing. He is shocked to find her in New Babylon, about to marry John. But Sarah, now a grown woman, wants Django to leave, as she fears he will put New Babylon in jeopardy if he stays. However, Django, believing the city is in danger, is adamant that he will not lose his daughter twice.” Django is set to feature an impressive list of international performers. If you want to learn more about the actors appearing in this series, look no further. Here are the cast members of the upcoming TV series Django.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
Variety

Vicky Eguia, Public Relations Executive at Amazon Studios, Dies at 48

Click here to read the full article. Vicky Eguia, a public relations executive at Amazon who helped create Oscar-winning campaigns for “Manchester By the Sea” and “The Salesman,” died Saturday at the age of 48. The cause was cancer, her family said on social media. Eguia most recently served as director of PR, diversity, equity and inclusion and community relations at Amazon. She joined the company in 2015 to head publicity for its original movies arm and played a critical role in helping the streaming service forge into the world of awards seasons and theatrical distribution as it was looking to...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
384K+
Followers
59K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy