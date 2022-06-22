ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

Lehigh Valley Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash, 50

By Valerie Musson
 3 days ago
Bushkill Township Police Department Photo Credit: Bushkill Township Police Department via Facebook

A 50-year-old man from the Lehigh Valley area died following a motorcycle crash, authorities confirmed.

Tyson Houchin lost control of his motorcycle and crashed near 399 Daniels Rd. in Bushkill Township (Northampton County) just after 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office said.

Houchin, of Bushkill Township, was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg, where he succumbed to his injuries shortly before 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, authorities said.

His cause of death was listed as blunt force injury complications.

The accident remains under investigation by the Bushkill Township Police Department.

