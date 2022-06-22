ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

UPDATE: 13-year-old killed after teens crash stolen Audi in north Abilene

By Erica Garner
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e26Dr_0gIaHJN300

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A 13-year-old was killed after four teens crashed a stolen Audi during a crime spree in north Abilene.

Police say the 13-year-old was a passenger in the stolen vehicle, which was driven by another 13-year-old and had two other passengers – ages 14 and 15 – inside.

The vehicle crashed near Ambler Avenue and Treadaway Blvd after the teens fled from an attempted traffic stop, striking a traffic pole, ejecting the 13-year-old passenger, who died en route to the hospital.

At least 2 in critical condition after wreck on Antilley Road in Abilene

A press release states the teens took a 2018 Audi S5 coupe from a home on the 1200 block of Highland Avenue sometime overnight.

An emergency alert system in the vehicle indicated the teens may have been involved in a crash on the 1300 block of Ross Avenue around 3:00 a.m., but police say no evidence of a crash was found.

Then around 3:40 a.m., police say a concerned parent called to report their son and others were live-streaming in a stolen Audi on social media.

Just a few minutes later, around 3:50 a.m., the owner of the Audi called police to report his vehicle stolen then at 3:57 a.m., the Callahan County Sheriff’s Office reported the teens were likely just involved in a theft at a convenience store in Clyde.

‘I didn’t think he was gonna come through’: Grandmother of teen injured in Bird scooter and truck collision gives update

Abilene police then located the stolen Audi in town just after 4:00 a.m., at a hotel off Hwy 351 and Interstate 20.

Police say the Audi collided with an unoccupied patrol vehicle, and when officers attempted to pull it over, the driver exited the hotel parking lot and fled down Hwy 351 at a high rate of speed.

Officers did not pursue the vehicle, but it continued to speed and eventually hit the traffic pole at Ambler Avenue and Treadaway Blvd.

The current conditions of the three other teens involved are not known at this time but they were all taken to the hospital following the crash.

Investigators say the 13-year-old driver could be facing felony charges in connection to this incident.

Two of the teens, the deceased 13-year-old and the 15-year-old, are reported runaways.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Abilene Police Department’s Investigations Bureau at (325)676-6610.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Guinevere Evans
3d ago

parents watch your children closer!!! it's time for Tough Love .....it's not a punishment...it's a genuine lesson at the end of the e...!

Reply
2
Related
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man killed in overnight shooting near bar

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was killed in a shooting overnight. David Height III, 27, of Abilene died at the hospital following the shooting, which took place on the 2400 block of S 7th Street across the street from a bar around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Police are investigating this incident as a homicide, […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Abilene Police investigating early morning homicide

ABILENE, Texas — A 27-year-old man died early Saturday after being shot, Abilene Police said. According to the APD, at approximately 1:48 a.m., officers responded to an injured subject call across the street from a bar establishment in the 2400 block of South 7th Street. The shooting victim was...
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: 13-year-old driver of stolen vehicle charged with murder

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) issued an update Wednesday night to a fatal crash involving four teenagers and a stolen vehicle early Wednesday morning. The driver of the vehicle, a 13-year-old boy is facing murder charges among others. Police say a 13-year-old passenger was killed when the other teen boy crashed […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Firefighters save Abilene mobile home from Friday night fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Firefighters were able to save an Abilene mobile home from a fire Friday night. The Abilene Fire Department says an occupant inside the mobile home on the 5800 block of Atlantic Drive discovered the fire and was able to escape and call 9-1-1 around 6:45 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ktab
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: No fatalities currently connected to Antilley Road crash

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There are currently no fatalities connected to a three-vehicle crash in south Abilene Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on Antilley Road near Fairway Oaks Blvd and the Abilene Country Club around 1:30 p.m. Initially, three people were transported to the hospital, two in critical condition. Wednesday afternoon, Abilene police confirmed no […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

UPDATE: Abilene PD provides new information on fatal crash involving teens

ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE (7:32 p.m. Wednesday):. APD: The 13-year-old male driver of the stolen vehicle in this fatal crash was released from the hospital this evening. He was immediately taken to the police department and interviewed. He has been charged with theft of property, evading arrest, directive to apprehend and murder. He was transported to the Taylor County Juvenile Detention Center.
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BigCountryHomepage

HELP: Abilene police searching for missing woman

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a missing woman. Madalyn Quillan, 20, went missing from the 2200 block of Amy Lynn Avenue Wednesday, June 22. She was last seen wearing a Harry Potter cape, black workout pants with red and black stripes down the side, and a blue and white striped shirt. […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

SCARY SCENE: Teens crash stolen vehicle in North Abilene

UPDATE: One of the teens involved in this crash was killed. Click here for a timeline of events. Original Post: ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four teens were hospitalized after Abilene Police said they crashed a stolen vehicle in the early hours of Wednesday morning. At approximately 3:30 a.m. June 22, Abilene Police were sent to […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘It hurts so bad that he isn’t coming back’: Friends of teens involved in fatal crash speak out

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Early Wednesday morning, a series of events led to four teenagers in a fatal car wreck near the intersection of Ambler Avenue and Treadway Boulevard. With feelings of disbelief, friends of the deceased 13-year-old spoke out. “It hurts so bad that he isn’t coming back,” said 15-year-old Jacob Golden. Hearing the […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy