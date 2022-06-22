Former Governors Steve Beshear and Ernie Fletcher, Recovery Advocate Mike Barry and DV8 Kitchen Inducted to 2022 Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame
Lexington, Ky. (June 21, 2022) – RECON KY, a consortium working to promote long-term recovery in Kentucky, today honored its 2022 Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame inductees. Former U.S. Congressman and Governor Ernie Fletcher and former Governor Steve Beshear are recipients of the Congressman Hal Rogers Award, which recognizes Kentucky policymakers,...www.thelevisalazer.com
Comments / 7