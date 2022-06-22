ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Former Governors Steve Beshear and Ernie Fletcher, Recovery Advocate Mike Barry and DV8 Kitchen Inducted to 2022 Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame

By Kathryn PARRISH
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLexington, Ky. (June 21, 2022) – RECON KY, a consortium working to promote long-term recovery in Kentucky, today honored its 2022 Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame inductees. Former U.S. Congressman and Governor Ernie Fletcher and former Governor Steve Beshear are recipients of the Congressman Hal Rogers Award, which recognizes Kentucky policymakers,...

Governor Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 23, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic development, efforts to provide relief from record gas prices, Western Kentucky tornado recovery, the lowest unemployment rate in state history for second consecutive month, the I-69 Ohio River Crossing in Henderson, work to address the water shortage in the City of Marion and a new recruitment program for law enforcement. He also recognized Hannah Edelen, Miss Kentucky 2022, as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Star.
BREAKING: Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Minutes ago, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. This means that each state will once again have the authority to decide its own abortion laws, as was the case for the first 185 years after the U.S. Constitution was adopted. Once again, citizens will be entrusted with the opportunity to save lives. For information on what the current law is in Kentucky and what will now happen as a result of this decision, please visit www.AfterRoe.com/Kentucky.
Eastern Ky. native named Congressman Hal Rogers’ new District Director

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A Jackson County native is taking on a new role in Congressman Hal Rogers’ Office. It was announced Wednesday that Carlos Cameron, of Jackson County, was named Rogers’ new District Director for Kentucky’s Fifth District. He succeeds Karen Kelly as the District Director....
Beshear fills out Kentucky medical marijuana committee

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced a 17-member task force he said will help guide his administration toward allowing residents to obtain medical marijuana to treat chronic pains and illnesses. Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey and Public Protection Cabinet Secretary Ray Perry will co-chair what’s being...
Donald Trump looms over GOP primary for governor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former President Donald Trump endorsed Attorney General Daniel Cameron in the Republican primary for governor of Kentucky 11 months before votes will be cast and the GOP kingmaker’s insertion of himself into the race is already making waves. In the immediate aftermath of Trump’s endorsement,...
Kentucky’s ‘Teacher of the Year’ Quits Due to Homophobia

The man awarded 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year says he is leaving his high school teaching job due to homophobia and a lack of support from school admin, the Lexington Herald-Leader reports. Willie Carver Jr., who has been teaching for 17 years, said he’ll still work in education as an academic adviser for University of Kentucky students. “I also increasingly find that, as a queer person in K-12 education, I have been unable to do that work without facing discrimination, heartache, and being a part of systems that cause harm, though I am immensely proud of my brilliant, hardworking, and fierce colleagues who have and continue to change that system in defense of students,” Carver wrote in a Facebook post. At his job in Montgomery County, Carver said he and former students have been attacked by “vocal anti-LGBTQ extremists” during school board meetings and on social media, with no support from district officials. He even testified about the rampant anti-LGBT hate to a congressional subcommittee in May.
Kentucky officials break ground on I-69 ORX

— The first shovels of dirt have been turned for the Interstate 69 Ohio River Crossing (I-69 ORX). Gov. Andy Beshear, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray, Henderson Mayor Steve Austin, Henderson County Judge/Executive Brad Schneider, and Evansville, Indiana, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joined forces today to break ground on I-69 ORX in Henderson. They gathered at the site of the future US 41 and I-69 interchange in Henderson.
Beshear declares state of emergency on gas prices

FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Thursday regarding gas prices. The governor says the state of emergency will allow the state's price gouging laws to go into effect to combat high gas prices. Beshear signed an executive order issuing the state of emergency...
Five Northern Kentuckians among 51 members named to 2022 class of Leadership Kentucky

Leadership Kentucky on Monday announced the 51 members of the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2022, including five from Northern Kentucky. Leadership Kentucky’s flagship program consists of seven, three-day sessions, where participants gather to gain insight on the Commonwealth of Kentucky and its challenges and opportunities. Throughout the sessions, class members will meet with many of Kentucky’s current leaders and explore the state’s opportunities and resources. Participants will have the opportunity to form lifelong connections and visit communities.
Kentucky launching new program to recruit veterans for law enforcement training

RICHMOND, KY — Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday that Kentucky is launching the Military to Law Enforcement Program, allowing veterans to transition into law enforcement and keep their military salary and benefits during their training. According to a detailed release from Kentucky's Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, Kentucky law...
BREAKING: Tennessee Infant DENIED Transplant Because Of Vaccination Status

Tennessee Stands reports a 7-month-old baby boy has been denied life-saving surgery because he isn’t vaccinated. Both Vanderbilt and TN Donor Services have allegedly denied the baby August surgery due to his vaccination status, which is legal to do in Tennessee. KWAM will keep you updated on the latest developments. Tennessee Stands Executive Director and State Senate candidate Gary Humble joined “Wake Up Memphis” to provide background to this story as well as a call to contact decision makers to help this child.
Northern Kentucky teacher wins Miss Kentucky pageant

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A Northern Kentucky teacher and Northern Kentucky University graduate has been crowned this year's Miss Kentucky and will go on to compete in the Miss America Scholarship Competition. The Miss Kentucky Scholarship Pageant was held last week in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Hannah Edelen competed against...
New Driver Licensing Regional Office open in Kentucky

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the opening of a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Driver Licensing Regional Office in Pikeville. This will add a modern, secure licensing and credentialing services to customers. The office is located at 126 Trivette Drive. It is open Monday through Friday from 8...
'Enormous' West End TIF district would be Kentucky's largest. It's unique — in size and scrutiny.

'Enormous' West End TIF district would be Kentucky's largest. It's unique -- in size and scrutiny. Backers of the tax increment financing plan say it’s a way to use an established economic development tool. But some economists, TIF scholars and land-use experts caution that its massive size and novel structure could create difficulties or unintended consequences in the future.
Longtime Lexington news anchor Sam Dick joins WEKU

Sam Dick pictured in front of Herrington Lake in Garrard County, KySam Dick. There is a new addition to the WEKU news team - a veteran Kentucky journalist who for decades has been a trusted friend thousands have welcomed into their homes each night, reporting on countless events in the lives and times of Kentuckians. Sam Dick is the focus of today’s interview with WEKU’s Tom Martin.
LEXINGTON, KY

