2 women killed after train hits car in northeast Nebraska

By John Murphy
 3 days ago

CORRECTION: An earlier version of the story contained the incorrect name for one of the victims provided by officials. The name has been corrected. We apologize for the error.

THURSTON COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — Two women are dead after a train collision in northeast Nebraska.

According to a release from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, an incident resulted in a two-person fatality on June 13 at approximately 3:36 p.m. on H Avenue/Highway 77 railroad crossing in Thurston County, Neb.

Authorities said the car was driven by Jena Free, 51, going east and was hit by a train going north.

Free and her daughter, Jenika Brown, 21, both of Walthill, were in the car when it was hit by the train traveling north.

Officials stated that seatbelts were used at the time of the incident.

