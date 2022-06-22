ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Pothole problems? TDOT launches new hotline to report roadway issues

By Marcus Bagwell, Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y2r7g_0gIaFZkV00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Seeing issues on Tennessee roadways? There is a new hotline for that.

Drivers in the Volunteer State can now report potholes and other maintenance issues directly to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

Friend of teen murdered at bus stop fears same fate could happen to her

According to a release, drivers who call in will be asked a series of questions in order to collect as much relevant information as possible. The provided information will then be submitted through TDOT’s online maintenance work request form.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A40HS_0gIaFZkV00
(Photo: WKRN)

“For the citizens, this hotline will give them another convenient way to report maintenance problems on our interstates and state routes,” said Commissioner Butch Eley said in a statement. “For TDOT, this centralized way of receiving, processing, and tracking information will enhance our operations.”

What are those heads? Moai replicas in Tullahoma

The virtual call center will be open Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The new hotline number is 833-TDOTFIX (836-8349).

Citizens can still alert TDOT to potholes and other maintenance issues using this online form.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Tullahoma, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Traffic
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tdot#Potholes#Hotline#Citizens#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy