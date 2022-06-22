ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

North Las Vegas police looking for missing man, 77

By Gary Dymski
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kHPKC_0gIaF7Me00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police said they are looking for a man, 77, who has been missing since Saturday.

Clark Hall was last seen at about 6 p.m. near his home on the 5900 block of Autumn Damask Street, near North Pecos and East Tropical, police said in a Wednesday news release.

Hall is white, about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 195 pounds with brown eyes and short gray hair, police said. He was wearing a collared shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers when last seen.

Hall takes medications for a recent stroke and cancer, but police said in the release he is lucid and “has no underlying health conditions that would make him endangered.”

Police asked hospitals to check if any unidentified patients match Hall’s description.

Anyone with information can call the North Las Vegas Police Department, (702) 633-9111.

