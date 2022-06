John Homer Dean, 79, of Louisa, KY, passed away at Three Rivers Hospital in Louisa on Monday, June 20, 2022. John was born July 7, 1942 to Robert and Mellie (Newcombe) Dean. Born in Fort Gay, WV and raised in Long Branch Holler in Tabor’s Creek, his family moved to Chicago where he spent most of his adult life. John was a skilled pipe fitter for Oscar Meyer for most of his career before joining his brother as a pottery craftsman, then joining his son, John in expedited delivery services.

