Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Finalize Their Divorce After 4 Years of Marriage

By Sara Donnellan
 3 days ago

It’s official. Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook have finalized their divorce after four years of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

Cuoco, 36, and Cook, 31, met in 2016, just months after the Big Bang Theory alum split from her ex-husband, Ryan Sweeting , who she wed in 2013.

“I couldn’t be happier . I feel very, very lucky that I found someone like him,” the Flight Attendant actress told Us of Cook in September 2017.

“I like to torture him and he doesn’t get mad at me. He just lets me do it! I’m just constantly trying to rib him,” she continued. “He’s got such a great sense of humor. I like it when I’m bugging him, bugging him and then I finally get that laugh which just kills me. He’s just … I don’t know. He’s a real person and I think the big deal was knowing how much he loves dogs and horses — that’s always on my checklist. ‘Must love dogs’ is number one and he checked that off quite quickly and I fell very hard.”

The professional equestrian proposed to Cuoco on her 32nd birthday in December 2017. “Still crying every part of this night has been perfection just like you @mrtankcook I love you forever!” the 8 Simple Rules alum captioned an emotional Instagram video at the time.

The duo tied the knot in San Diego in June 2018 and announced their split three years later in September 2021.

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” the former couple said in a statement to Us at the time. “We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

The pair added that they “made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.”

Less than a year after announcing the split, Cuoco moved on with Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey . “Life lately,” she captioned a series of Instagram photos in May 2022, including several selfies with Pelphrey, 39. The Mank actor shared pictures of the Cougar Club actress via Instagram that same month, including a snapshot of the pair kissing while riding horses.

Prior to her marriages to Cook and Sweeting, Cuoco dated musician Bret Bollinger , singer Christopher French and her Big Bang costar Johnny Galecki . The Wedding Ringer actress was briefly engaged to addiction specialist Josh Resnik in October 2011.

