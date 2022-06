SNOW HILL – County officials delayed a decision regarding school bus monitoring cameras in an effort to get more information. Following a public hearing for a bill that would authorize the use of school bus monitoring cameras in Worcester County, the Worcester County Commissioners voted 5-0 to table the issue. They want to know how much the program will cost the county and whether there’s an opportunity to share revenue from violations caught on camera with school bus drivers.

WORCESTER COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO