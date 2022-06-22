Heat Advisory issued for Butts, Chattahoochee, Clarke, Crawford, Glascock, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 21:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-24 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Cobb; Douglas; South Fulton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Cobb, northeastern Douglas and southwestern Fulton Counties through 1145 PM EDT At 1113 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Sweetwater Creek State Park, or 8 miles east of Douglasville, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Atlanta, Douglasville, Austell, Lithia Springs, Sweetwater Creek State Park, Campbellton, Sandtown, Chapel Hill and Mableton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO