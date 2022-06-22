Heat Advisory issued for Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Emanuel, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-24 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Berrien; Brooks; Colquitt; Cook; Lowndes The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cook County in south central Georgia Central Berrien County in south central Georgia Northwestern Lowndes County in south central Georgia Northern Brooks County in south central Georgia Eastern Colquitt County in south central Georgia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 349 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sparks, or 7 miles northwest of Adel, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nashville, Adel, Valdosta, Hahira, Sparks, Omega, Lenox, Morven, Berlin, Cecil, Ellenton, Reed Bingham State Park, New Lois, Massee, Greggs, Flat Ford, Wagon Wheel, Allenville, Cottle and Cook Co A/P. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

