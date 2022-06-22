Trump for Women co-founder says Trump is ‘disconnected from base’



T he co-founder of Women for Trump and an organizer of the former president’s Jan. 6 rally is urging the GOP to move forward from his influence, criticizing the former president for being “disconnected from the base.”

Amy Kremer blasted former President Donald Trump for endorsing Katie Britt, who bested Rep. Mo Brooks in the Republican primary for an Alabama Senate seat on Tuesday night. Trump had initially backed Brooks, later rescinding his endorsement after Brooks’s polling numbers began to dwindle and the Senate candidate urged GOP voters to move on from the 2020 election.

“It’s time for those of us in the movement to get back to basics, back to our first principles,” Kremer told Politico . “We were here long before President Trump came along, and we’re going to be here long afterward.”

Kremer had backed Brooks in his Senate bid, maintaining that Trump was “way wrong” in reversing course. The former president claimed he revoked his endorsement because of Brooks’s comments to move past the 2020 election, but it’s likely Trump wanted to avoid having an endorsed candidate lose in a state where he is heavily favored.

As a result, Trump offered his coveted support to Britt, boosting his endorsement success rate in the contentious midterm election primary cycle. Elsewhere, the former president didn’t fare so well on Tuesday.

The night’s runoff elections in Georgia once again put the power of Trump’s endorsement to the test after two of his endorsees flopped, adding to his list of failed endorsements in the state.

Kremer’s comments pile on to other cracks within the Republican Party, particularly as Trump has criticized House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for not picking additional Republicans to sit on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) rejected some of his choices.

“I think in retrospect [McCarthy should’ve put Republicans on] to just have a voice. The Republicans don’t have a voice. They don’t even have anything to say," Trump told Punchbowl News . “I think it would’ve been far better to have Republicans [on the panel]. [Jim Banks and Jim Jordan] were great. They were great and would’ve been great to have them. But when Pelosi wrongfully didn’t allow them, we should’ve picked other people. We have a lot of good people in the Republican Party.”