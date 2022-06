A senior’s garage was broken into between 4 p.m. June 15 and noon June 16 in the 7500 block of Robindale Avenue in Dearborn Heights. The victim, a 90-year-old man, said a garage window was broken, and the flowerbed below it was disturbed to gain entry. A ladder belonging to the resident was moved from inside the garage to its exterior, but nothing else was disturbed or taken.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO