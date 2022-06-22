ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Hawkeye Basketball Players Talk Challenging Schedule

kiwaradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa basketball players are excited about a challenging nonconference schedule that awaits next season. The Hawkeyes play three ACC...

kiwaradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Jelani Hamilton sets commitment date

Iowa State 2023 priority recruit and four-star guard Jelani Hamilton will be announcing his college commitment next week. The Austell, Ga. native told On3 he will announce his decision on July 1. He officially visited Ames last week. Rated as the No. 111 player in the 2023 recruiting class, the...
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Carlisle grad rejoins baseball team after taking nail to the heart

CARLISLE, Iowa — Jake Uhlman joined his teammates on the baseball field at Carlisle High School Thursday, 12 weeks after he was shot in the heart with a nail gun and escaped death by a millimeter. The original incident happened March 31 during a building trades class. As Uhlman...
CARLISLE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
Ames, IA
College Basketball
Ames, IA
College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Hawkeye, IA
Ames, IA
Basketball
Ames, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa College Basketball
Local
Iowa College Sports
Local
Iowa Basketball
weareiowa.com

LUNA is a 4-year old sweetheart looking for a forever home at the ARL of Iowa

Luna is a 4-year old sweetheart of a dog who needs a home of someone who is ready to shower her with love. Kathryn Vry, Animal Behavior & Enrichment Specialist, explains this dog's nature and how she likes to give you her paw as you give her attention. We also learn about the Puppy Training courses being offered next Tuesday, June 28th at ARL Main...Plus, TheraPet Training classes that are coming up in July. We also get an update on the condition of Zeus & Kyda, the two puppies rescued from extreme heat and decrepit conditions last week. They dogs were dehydrated and emaciated and we are happy to report they are doing well and under constant observation by the veterinary staff at the ARL. We also encourage everyone to put this number in their cell phone: 515-283-4811. That is the direct number for Animal Care & Control Dispatch for the Des Moines PD. This is the number you should call if you see an animal in distress, especially during these scorching days of summer ahead. To learn more about animals and services available at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa visit www.arl-iowa.org.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawkeyes#Madison Square Garden#Iowa State#Acc#Tcu
KCAU 9 News

Roe v. Wade overturned: What it means for Iowa

A Supreme Court ruling Friday that overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a constitutional right to abortion won’t make an immediate change to abortion rights in Iowa – but that could change if Republican lawmakers get their way.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Do Not Pass Go, Do Not Collect $200

O’Brien County, Iowa — A Spencer man has been arrested at a Fort Dodge prison and returned to O’Brien County in connection with a December 2020 theft case. Court records indicate that on December 21, 2020 a white Ford pickup was stolen from a Hartley residence. Less than an hour later, an O’Brien County Deputy responded to a report of a white pickup in a ditch near Sanborn, with that vehicle having left the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
weareiowa.com

Earlham woman loses weight with ChiroThin after her own doctor told her "genetics" wouldn't allow that to happen | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Earlham's Judy Marshall went to her primary care physician for help with losing weight...he told her that "genetics" would not allow that to happen. Judy changed doctors looking for an answer...their answer was a bunch of pills. Judy decided to visit with Dr. Vince Hassel to see if the ChiroThin system would be the solution to her weight loss and health goals. The answer is a BIG YES! She lost 20-25 pounds on the program and is now even more focused on her own well-being and is ecstatic with the results! If you follow his advice and stick to the program, Dr. Hassel's plan WILL WORK where other's fail, period. LEARN MORE at www.weightlossindesmoines.com or call/text 515-423-8396.
EARLHAM, IA
WHO 13

Police called to large fight at Gray’s Lake Wednesday night

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating what caused a large fight to break out at Gray’s Lake Wednesday night. It happened around 9:00 p.m. When officers got to the scene they closed off one of the entrances and cleared out the area. Witnesses described to WHO 13 what they saw. “We were […]
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Large Hail Reported During Saturday Morning Warnings

A pair of severe thunderstorm warnings Saturday morning brought large hail to Warren County. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air from 7 to 8:15 a.m. for warnings in Warren and Marion Counties, with six staff members contributing to coverage and reports from Weatheology meteorologists. The National Weather Service received reports of ping pong ball and golf ball sized hail in Madison and Warren Counties. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team is on the air for any severe thunderstorm or tornado warning for any portion of Marion and Warren Counties, with backup generators ensuring the coverage stays on if the power goes out.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

West Des Moines allegedly molested step-daughter for seven years

A West Des Moines man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexually abusing his step-daughter for half her life. Dimas Ernesto Mendez Mayorga, 34, of 4213 Plymouth Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with second-degree sexual abuse. The alleged crimes occurred between August 2014 and April 2022 in the 9000...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, rodent carcasses, mold and filth

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, rodent infestations and food utensils “covered in filth.” At least three Iowa eateries were forced to close after inspectors discovered they lacked running water, were too filthy or didn’t have enough working […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, rodent carcasses, mold and filth appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

What would a suspension of the federal gas tax mean for Iowans?

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — President Biden on Wednesday announced he will be asking Congress to suspend the federal gas tax in an effort to combat rising prices at the pumps. The federal tax would lower the cost of gasoline 18 cents per gallon, as well as the cost of diesel fuel by 24 cents a gallon. Local 5 asked Iowans who were filling up their tanks if that's enough.
WEST DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy