Advocate Aurora Health hospital to cut OB services, add behavioral health

MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- Cutting through bureaucratic red tape can be frustrating – but red tape is not the reason for one west suburban woman's frustration. She says a Cook County forklift, of all things, is to blame. Jennifer Flodin has almost everything she needs to apply for Italian citizenship for herself and her two kids. "This process has actually been ongoing for about a year," Flodin told CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov on Wednesday. Flodin's grandparents are from Italy. Dual citizenship would make it easier for her family to travel to the country they love and frequently visit....
Comments / 0