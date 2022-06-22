ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazel Crest, IL

Advocate Aurora Health hospital to cut OB services, add behavioral health

By Marissa Plescia ( Twitter
beckershospitalreview.com
 3 days ago

Hazel Crest, Ill.-based Advocate South Suburban Hospital is cutting labor and delivery services and investing $20 million in an inpatient behavioral health unit. The labor and delivery services...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Hazel Crest, IL
BET

Evanston, Illinois Selects First Group of Black Residents To Receive Reparations After Decision To Make Cash Payments

In an attempt to address its legacy of racial discrimination, Evanston, Ill., has selected its first 16 residents to recieve $25,000 each in reparations as compensation, CBS News reports. The development comes as other states and municipalities begin to make decisions to study the possibility of reparations for discrimination and chattel slavery.
EVANSTON, IL
Q985

Illinois Woman Terrified After DoorDash Driver Threatens Her Family

DoorDash is a common service in Illinois and has been since for a few years. It's safe to say the coronavirus pandemic helped make the delivery service even more relevant. I was a "DoorDasher" for a day and quickly learned it was not for me. Uber and Lyft were more enjoyable for me. Both services take steps to ensure driver safety but what about the safety of the customer?
BELVIDERE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago alderman, wife welcome triplets: 'healthy and resting well'

CHICAGO - Chicago Alderman Byron Sigcho Lopez and his wife have welcomed triplets into the world. The three babies were born Wednesday afternoon. The newborns are a boy and two girls. The girls are identical twins. The children were born eight weeks early, but are "doing great." The boy was...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
WGNtv.com

Strike causes asphalt and concrete shortage in Chicago area

About 300 heavy equipment operators who work in Chicago area quarries are on strike claiming unfair labor practices. The group has been on strike for just over two weeks and now it’s starting to impact construction across the area. The workers help produce sand, gravel and crushed stone, materials...
WESTERN SPRINGS, IL
CBS Chicago

First Black owned bread company giving back to South Side community

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Some businesses are about more than making money -- they're about giving back to the communities.That's the case with the first-ever Black-owned slice bread company that was started by a group of friends from right here in Chicago.The greatest thing since sliced bread. You might have said it, without even knowing it dates back to 1928. That's when the first pre-sliced packaged bread was sold."What's crazy is it took 100 years for Black people to be part of this industry," Charles Alexander of the Black Bread Company. "To reap the benefits of our families and our community eating bread...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behavioral Health#Labor And Delivery#Ob
Herald & Review

Contractors asked police to probe top aide of Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin over aide’s efforts to fund wife’s business

When Richard Irvin became mayor of Aurora five years ago, he named Michael Pegues — a close childhood friend — as one of his most trusted aides at Aurora City Hall. In addition to naming Pegues as Aurora’s chief information officer, Irvin also empowered him to help run OnLight Aurora, a quasi-city agency that managed and sold access to government-owned, high-speed internet lines.
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

'I know it's about discrimination': South Side aldermen upset grocery store closings leaving them without fresh food options

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big push to address food insecurity in Chicago.Aldermen are calling the exodus of certain stores in their neighborhoods discriminatory. They are now coming together to demand solutions.CBS 2's Steven Graves tells us how ultimately, neighbors are the ones who are suffering. When grocery stores close on the South Side, community-led markets like on in Englewood become essential. "It's just important for people to know there are places like this to use your LINK card." The sudden shuttering of ALDI in Auburn Gresham leaves community outreach worker Elida Benavides baffled. "Where do we go? The groceries are so...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Diapers, Kids Clothes And More To Be Given Away On Southwest Side In Honor Of Young Mother Killed Buying Used Stroller

ARCHER HEIGHTS — Free diapers, kids clothing, baby food and more are available Saturday for families thanks to a Southwest Side group. The Southwest Collective is back with its monthly Freebies for Families event, hosting giveaways the last Saturday of every month. People can grab what they need from the United Credit Union parking lot noon-2 p.m. Saturday at 45th Street and Pulaski Road.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Confidential Investigation Recommends Termination of Maywood’s Village Manager, and former mayor of Kankakee, Chasity Wells-Armstrong –

“Rather than uncovering evidence supporting her complaints, the investigation found a culture of fear and intimidation in Maywood created by Village Manager Wells-Armstrong.”. In March of 2022, Maywood Village Manager, and former mayor of Kankakee, Chasity Wells-Armstrong lodged a complaint alleging Mayor Booker was subjecting her to a hostile work...
MAYWOOD, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman without one document for foreign citizenship application, broken forklift blamed

MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- Cutting through bureaucratic red tape can be frustrating – but red tape is not the reason for one west suburban woman's frustration. She says a Cook County forklift, of all things, is to blame. Jennifer Flodin has almost everything she needs to apply for Italian citizenship for herself and her two kids. "This process has actually been ongoing for about a year," Flodin told CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov on Wednesday. Flodin's grandparents are from Italy. Dual citizenship would make it easier for her family to travel to the country they love and frequently visit....
COOK COUNTY, IL
rejournals.com

McShane Construction completes construction of The Oaks at Algonquin senior living residence￼

McShane Construction Company completed construction of The Oaks at Algonquin for client Spectrum Retirement Communities. The firm provided comprehensive construction services for the 166-unit senior living residence in Algonquin. The H-shaped building accommodates independent living, assisted living and memory care units. Each independent living unit features a full kitchen and...
ALGONQUIN, IL
wjol.com

JOLIET CITY COUNCIL APPROVES ROCK RUN CROSSINGS DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT

The development agreement between the City of Joliet, Illinois and Cullinan Properties was approved at the City Council meeting on the evening of June 21, 2022. The public-private partnership provides for the construction of the new public roadway network and other utility infrastructure to be completed in conjunction with the new interchange currently under construction at I-55 and IL Rt 59 for the super-regional mixed-use project.
JOLIET, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy