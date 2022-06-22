Advocate Aurora Health hospital to cut OB services, add behavioral health

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Some businesses are about more than making money -- they're about giving back to the communities.That's the case with the first-ever Black-owned slice bread company that was started by a group of friends from right here in Chicago.The greatest thing since sliced bread. You might have said it, without even knowing it dates back to 1928. That's when the first pre-sliced packaged bread was sold."What's crazy is it took 100 years for Black people to be part of this industry," Charles Alexander of the Black Bread Company. "To reap the benefits of our families and our community eating bread...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO