Derrick Evans only served as a West Virginia state legislator for 40 days, but will spend 90 days in jail for his role in the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot. Perhaps one of the more prominent defendants charged so far in the Justice Department's sprawling Capitol riot investigation, Evans faced more serious charges than most other defendants because "he was a leader in this riot. He was a leader on the ground, he was a leader on social media, and he was a leader in his state," prosecutor Kathryn Fifield said Wednesday in DC District Court.

ADVOCACY ・ 2 DAYS AGO