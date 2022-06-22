ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St Paul Man Hurt In Crash Near Zumbrota

By Kim David
 2 days ago
Zumbrota, MN (KROC AM News) - There was a two-vehicle crash Wednesday on Highway 52 south of Zumbrota. The crash happened around 8:00 am near the Highway 60 westbound...

