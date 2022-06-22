St Paul Man Hurt In Crash Near Zumbrota
Zumbrota, MN (KROC AM News) - There was a two-vehicle crash Wednesday on Highway 52 south of Zumbrota. The crash happened around 8:00 am near the Highway 60 westbound...power96radio.com
Zumbrota, MN (KROC AM News) - There was a two-vehicle crash Wednesday on Highway 52 south of Zumbrota. The crash happened around 8:00 am near the Highway 60 westbound...power96radio.com
Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://power96radio.com
Comments / 0