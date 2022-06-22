ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zumbrota, MN

St Paul Man Hurt In Crash Near Zumbrota

By Kim David
Power 96
Power 96
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Zumbrota, MN (KROC AM News) - There was a two-vehicle crash Wednesday on Highway 52 south of Zumbrota. The crash happened around 8:00 am near the Highway 60 westbound...

power96radio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

92-year-old man dead, 60-year-old woman critically hurt in Scott County crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. – A Robbinsdale man is dead and a Belle Plaine woman is fighting for her life after a crash Thursday afternoon in Scott County.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 12:38 p.m. on Highway 282 at County Road 79, which is in Sand Creek Township.A sedan was traveling northbound on C.R. 79 when it didn't stop at a stop sign, and collided with an SUV heading westbound on the highway. The sedan, driven by 92-year-old Vernon Ferdinand Rutzen, then started on fire.Rutzen was pronounced dead at HCMC in Minneapolis. The driver of the SUV, 60-year-old Lori Lynn Borchardt, is being treated for "life threatening" injuries at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale.The state patrol says both drivers had their seat belts on, and alcohol wasn't a factor in the crash.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
Power 96

One Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Crash Near Jordan

Jordan, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 92-year-old man is dead and a 60-year-old woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a two vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. The State Patrol says Vernon Rutzen of Robbinsdale was traveling north on County Rd. 79 east of Jordan when he failed to stop for a vehicle traveling west on Hwy. 282 . The two vehicles collided in the intersection.
JORDAN, MN
Power 96

Woman Killed in Central Minnesota Crash

Mora, MN (KROC AM News)- A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 29-year-old Minnesota woman Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says Rachel Johnson of Willow River was driving on Hwy. 65 south of Mora when she drove over the centerline and collided with a vehicle heading in the opposite direction.
MORA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
Saint Paul, MN
Accidents
City
Woodbury, MN
City
Zumbrota, MN
Zumbrota, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
Saint Paul, MN
Cars
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Zumbrota, MN
Cars
Zumbrota, MN
Accidents
Power 96

Twin Cities Targeted for Extra Traffic Patrols This Weekend

St. Paul, MN (KROC AM News) - State troopers are planning to crack down on dangerous drivers in the Twin Cities this weekend. The State Patrol will conduct its second round of high-intensity patrols from Friday afternoon until Sunday evening. The first round targeted the Brainerd Lakes area last month, when troopers reportedly stopped nearly 800 motorists. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety provided a breakdown of the stops:
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after motorcycle crash in Pierce County

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Pierce County Wednesday evening. According to a media release by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on June 22 around 8:18 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motorcycle crash on Highway 128 near 770th Avenue in Spring Valley, Wis. in Spring Lake Township.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
Power 96

One Killed In Southern Minnesota Crash Involving A Motorhome

Blue Earth, MN (KROC-AM News) - One driver was killed in a three-vehicle traffic crash in southern Minnesota Tuesday that included a motorhome. The wreck happened around 5:00 pm on I-90 near Blue Earth. The State Patrol accident report says a pickup truck driven by 36-year-old Joel Robinson of Wells...
BLUE EARTH, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
Person
St Paul
CBS Minnesota

19-year-old man killed in crash in Shakopee

SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- A 19-year-old Eden Prairie man is dead after another driver hit and killed him in Shakopee overnight.The crash happened right around midnight near Valley Fair.Minnesota State Patrol investigators say the man killed was turning off of County Road 101 when he was hit by the other driver.The state patrol said the other driver, a 26-year-old man from Hopkins, had been drinking. His injuries are not life-threatening.
SHAKOPEE, MN
willmarradio.com

Man hurt in paraglider crash near Lake Lillian

(Lake Lillian MN-) A Minneapolis man is hospitalized after a paraglider accident near Lake Lillian Wednesday. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at 1220 p.m. they received a call that a paraglider had crashed from a height of about 100 feet near the intersection of 225th Avenue and 180th Street Southeast, which is about 5 miles southeast of Lake Lillian. The 59-year-old pilot had just begun his ascent when shifting winds caused the tiny aircraft to crash. He was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with serious injuries, and his name has not been released.
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
Power 96

Minnesota Police Standoff Ends In Gunfire

St Michael, MN (KROC AM News) - A man who held officers at bay while inside a home in St Michael was shot Wednesday night when they went in to end the standoff that dragged on for more than 40 hours. Officers in the central Minnesota town were sent to...
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
KARE 11

Officials investigate suspicious death in southeast Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death last week in southeast Minnesota. In a press conference on Wednesday, Olmsted County officials said they received a call just before 6 p.m. Friday for a report of a possible dead body. The caller said they were mowing tall grass when they found what was believe to be a deceased person under a tarp in the area of County Road 2 and 70th Avenue Northeast in Haverhill Township, about 10 miles northeast of Rochester.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Kroc Am News#State#Cannon Falls Hospital
Power 96

Faribault Crash Victim Identified

The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the Faribault woman involved in a single vehicle accident that happened Monday morning on I-35 in Webster Township, Rice County. Rubi Orbe Linares, 38, was wearing her seat belt according to the State Patrol Report and the vehicle airbag did deploy. The State Patrol...
FARIBAULT, MN
willmarradio.com

Fatal crashes reported in Scott, Blue Earth Counties

(Shakopee MN-) Two people were killed in separate traffic crashes in Minnesota yesterday. The state patrol says at 5:01 p.m. 80-year-old John Brooks of Bricelyn was killed when his car was hit by a pickup on I-90 in Blue Earth County. Brook's car then crossed the median and hit a motorhome with a family of 7 from Michigan on board. Three people in the motorhome suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
SHAKOPEE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Ongoing Armed Standoff in Central Minnesota

St. Michael, MN (KROC-AM News) - An ongoing armed standoff in central Minnesota was approaching 36 hours at noon Wednesday. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says officers were called to a residence in St. Michael early Tuesday on a report of a man and woman arguing while the man was holding a rifle.
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
willmarradio.com

10-Year-Old St. Paul Boy Faces Surgery For Injuries Caused By Fireworks

(St. Paul, MN) -- A 10-year-old St. Paul boy faces surgery for injuries caused by a fireworks accident on Father’s Day. Jacob Beard was outside with his parents watching a neighbor’s fireworks display when one firework malfunctioned, shot sideways, and hit the boy from about 60-feet away. K-M-S-P/T-V reports he was rushed to the burn center at Regions Hospital with first-, second-, and third-degree burns. The victim was released from the hospital Tuesday but he still faces surgery next week.
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
winonaradio.com

Hudson, Wis. Man Who Cut Off Ankle Monitor Is Found in Winona

(KWNO)- A Hudson, Wis. man who broke his probation and cut off his GPS ankle monitor has been located in Winona, police say. The man was identified as 41-year-old, Kenneth Seizemore. Seizemore was pulled over due to expired registration and incorrect plates on his vehicle. After learning his identity, officers...
HUDSON, WI
Power 96

Faribault Woman Injured in I-35 Crash

The Minnesota State Highway Patrol reports a 38 year old Faribault woman was injured in a single vehicle crash. The call came in at 9:24 a.m. Location was the southbound lanes of I-35 at Milepost 73 in Webster Township, Rice County. The State Patrol report states more information will be...
FARIBAULT, MN
CBS Minnesota

Semi's blown tire causes fatal crash on I-35 in southern Minnesota

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A semi truck's blown tire caused a fatal crash in southern Minnesota Monday morning, the state patrol said.It happened just after 8 a.m. on southbound Interstate 35 in Freeman Township.The state patrol said a 45-year-old Wisconsin man driving a semi lost control after his tire blew. The truck crossed the median and hit a pickup truck on the northbound side.State patrol records indicate the 22-year-old man driving the pickup truck died in the crash. The semi driver suffered minor injuries.
mprnews.org

Roads closed due to flooding after overnight storms in central Minnesota

Repeated rounds of thunderstorms late Thursday and early Friday brought flooding rain to parts of central Minnesota, along with hail and high winds. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported early Friday that U.S. Highway 10 near Randall, Minn., is "completely flooded across both the northbound and southbound lanes." The Minnesota...
RANDALL, MN
Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy