Airlines that are struggling to operate the flights they promised can simply hand back their precious airport “slots” this summer – but claim them back next year.British Airways and easyJet are together cancelling around 200 flights per day, mainly to and from their key London hubs of Heathrow and Gatwick respectively.They are the leading carriers at those airports. But making large-scale cancellations would previously have jeopardised their portfolios of permission to operate flights at specific times. Instead, Britain’s biggest airlines have been grounding departures piecemeal, with an unprecedented number of short-notice cancellations – especially by easyJet at Gatwick.Now the government...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO