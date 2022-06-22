ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A growing number of companies rescind job offers as the economy becomes more fragile

By Chris Morris
 3 days ago
Earlier this month, Coinbase and Twitter shocked candidates by rescinding job offers, which left some candidates stranded, as they’d already left their previous job. Unfortunately, the number of companies following suit is growing.

The Wall Street Journal notes that companies in the insurance, retail marketing, consulting, and recruiting services sectors are withdrawing offers as well. And other companies, including Netflix, Peloton, Uber, and Facebook, have announced layoffs or plans to reduce their number of new hires.

The hiring hesitation comes as the overall labor market is still quite strong, with an unemployment rate of just 3.6%, which is close to its best point in the last 50 years. Inflation concerns, though, are causing companies to be more mindful of their budgets—and some people who are about to start new positions have been caught in the crosshairs.

Analysts say there aren’t a tremendous number of rescinded offers hitting the market, but because the practice has virtually never happened before, the ones we are hearing about seem magnified.

That’s little solace, though, to people who have left jobs (or turned down other offers) in anticipation of starting a new one, where they’ve already accepted an offer.

“I was blindsided,” one candidate who was scheduled to join Coinbase this summer and asked not to be named over concerns about impacting future job opportunities told Fortune. “I quit a job that I wasn’t required to quit. I don’t know what I’m supposed to do now.”

Shpazaz
2d ago

unemployment rate is low because people have exhausted their UI benefits and cannot file for a new claim at least until September 2022. the numbers you've reported are incorrect.

Fortune

The U.S. enacted 2 new laws on trade with China this week that could increase strain on global supply chains

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global supply chains have yet to recover from the onset of the COVID pandemic, which caused massive delays and backlogs at ports as vital workers were stuck in lockdowns, quarantine or hospital. U.S. docks were among the worst hit, as the work-from-home trend fuelled demand for imports, causing unprecedented logjams at West Coast ports.
The Atlantic

How a Recession Could Weaken the Work-From-Home Revolution

Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. Sometimes, a trend that seems inevitable turns out to be a fragile creature of circumstance. For example, throughout the 2010s, a fleet of consumer-tech companies took venture-capital money to provide subsidized services—including Uber and Lyft for ride-shares and DoorDash and Postmates for food delivery. As I wrote this month, these companies were beneficiaries of a low-interest-rate environment, in which investors were eager for firms with world-conquering ambitions to burn cash and grow. Then, the party ended: Interest rates rose along with nominal wages, investors demanded profits, and now an Uber from here to the end of the block costs about $100.
Daily Mail

Public sector workers are told not to expect pay to keep up with inflation and warned to brace for real-terms cuts as Treasury warns against 'return to the 1970s'

Public sector workers should brace themselves for a real-terms pay cut to help curb inflation, the Prime Minister said last night. Pay awards would have to be 'proportionate and balanced', he added as the Treasury warned against 'a return to the 1970s'. A Government source said ministers were determined to...
CBS Chicago

Bank of America closes woman's account without explanation, despite her needing money for surgery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- How panicked would you be if you had money in the bank and could not get to it?All because the bank said your account was closed. That was one woman's ordeal and it went on for months. Now Only on 2, the efforts to help a mom and grade school teacher. For 17 years, Christina Blanton was a loyal Bank of America customer without a problem. Until April, when the south suburban mother and grade school teacher suddenly could not get into her account. "I went to log on to my online banking and it kept saying...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is Furious

His detractors will see a lack of fair play, while his fans will give him reason. Before getting to the reason for his anger, it should be noted that for more than a decade, from 2003 to almost 2013, the billionaire and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report pushed hard for the adoption of electric vehicles despite mockery from rivals and skepticism from financial markets and consumers.
US News and World Report

The Easiest Way to Renew a U.S. Passport

People are traveling internationally again thanks to loosened COVID-19 restrictions around the globe. With a bolstered interest in travel abroad comes a surge in demand for renewing the dust-laden passports that quietly expired over the past few years. Even if your passport is still valid, you should double-check that it's...
Grist

Canadians’ $100 billion oil and gas problem

This story was originally published by Canada’s National Observer and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Canadians stand to lose over $100 billion in the energy transition as investors around the world continue to pour money into fossil fuel assets that will eventually become worthless, a recent international study finds.
TheDailyBeast

This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
dailyhodl.com

Co-Founder of Major Crypto Lender Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Explode by Over 350% – Here’s His Timeline

Nexo crypto lending platform co-founder Antoni Trenchev says he’s not turning his back on Bitcoin (BTC) despite BTC losing more than 70% of its value since late 2021. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Trenchev says Bitcoin experienced brutal price swings to the downside two years ago before rallying in a major way, and he anticipates BTC to manifest another bull cycle.
u.today

Shiba Inu Enters Top 6 Most Profitable Assets in Last 24 Hours

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Money

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
BBC

Call for child payment increase as prices spiral

A benefit payment for children in Scotland should be increased again next year to help struggling families cope with the cost of living crisis, charities have said. Families eligible for the Scottish Child Payment receive £20 a week for every child under the age of six. The payments will...
