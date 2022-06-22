ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alderson, WV

Obituary: Granville Oakley Sims, Sr., 81

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
SIMS

Granville Oakley Sims, Sr., age 81, of Alderson, WV, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at his home in Alderson, following a short illness.

Born December 2, 1940 at Blue Sulphur Springs, WV, he was the son of the late Essie Allen and Lena Ellen Hiser Sims. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Audrey Maxine Hamrick Sims; three children, Greg Sims, Garrett Sims, and Donna Sims; and 10 brothers and sisters.

Mr. Sims was a Master Painter in the commercial painting industry for many years and was also employed by the West Virginia Department of Highways for several years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and family get-togethers, loved horse racing, and was an avid dog lover.

Survivors include seven children, Debbie SanNicolas and her husband, Albert, of Las Vegas, NV, Gaspor Sims and his companion, Tina Roy, of Alderson, WV, Delvia Sims and Billy King, of Alderson, WV, Derena Sims and her companion, Terry Leonguerrero, of Charles Town, WV, Junior Sims and his wife, Kelsey Stacy, of Alderson, WV, Drusilla Noland and her companion, Joe Godby, of Alderson, WV, and Jeremiah Sims and his wife, Brittany, of Hedgesville, WV.; one brother, Hubert Butler and his wife, Janice, of Alderson, WV; 24 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Lobban Funeral Home Chapel in Alderson, WV, with Pastor Ronnie Saville officiating. Burial will follow at the Somerset Cemetery, Smoot, WV. Friends may call Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lobban Funeral Home, Alderson, WV.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the Sims family at www.lobbanfh.com.

Arrangements by Lobban Funeral Home, Alderson, WV.

