ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordon, GA

Honey Boo Boo’s “Pumpkin” Shannon Shares Photo Of Newborn Twins

By goodwordnews
goodwordnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLauryn “Pumpkin” Shannonthe daughter of Here comes honey Boo Booit is Mom June Shannonfinally revealed the adorable newborns she welcomed with her hubby Joshua Efird last month. In a sweet family photo, taken at a hotel near...

goodwordnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
International Business Times

Pumpkin Shannon Confronts Mama June After Exposing Her Kids To COVID-19

In this week's “Mama June: Road to Redemption,” Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon will confront her mom Mama June Shannon after the latter exposed her and her kids to COVID-19. In a sneak peek at the upcoming episode, Pumpkin engaged in a video call with Mama June to confront the latter about her COVID-19 diagnosis.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Gordon, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Entertainment
The US Sun

Chilling new details about Elvis Presley’s final moments before his shock death revealed by his stepbrother

ELVIS Presley's stepbrother has relived the King's final moments as he overdosed at his home in Graceland and suffered a heart attack. In an exclusive interview with The Sun, David E Stanley told how he was at Graceland on the day of his brother's death on August 16, 1977, in the morning, hours before Elvis was due to set off for Portland for a new tour.
MEMPHIS, TN
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop': New Update on April Watts' Condition After Car Crash

Former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Apple Watts is on the mend following a fiery car crash a few months ago that left her with severe injuries and in critical condition. The video model turned aspiring rapper has been hospitalized in March 2022. Her sister Dominique Flournoy, who has been sharing updates on her social media accounts, posted a positive update recently. After being in a medically induced coma, Watts is now alert and speaking. "My sister is up and alert she understands and follows commands right now, she is in speech therapy so that her trachea can be removed. Therapy helps with speech and swallowing." she wrote on Tuesday, June 7. "She is also in physical therapy. She's been trying to balance herself by sitting on the edge of the bed with her feet on the floor it's a process."
HIP HOP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newborns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Justin Timberlake shares a rare photo of sons ... and they're just like dad

Justin Timberlake celebrated Father’s Day with his little protégés. On Sunday, the singer posted a photo of his sons, Silas, 7 and Phineas, who will turn 2 next month, sharing a piano bench. The brothers appear to be performing an adorable duet. “My two favorite melodies,” Timberlake...
MUSIC
MTV

Aced A 'Footloose' Dance-Off During Quarantine

The explosive third season of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy kicked off on June 22 the old-fashioned way: an all-out dance battle between the titular class and their rivals from the Sparrow Academy, all of whom busted moves to Kenny Loggins’s classic hit “Footloose.” And in a behind-the-scenes clip shared with MTV News on Friday (June 24), the cast revealed how much they enjoyed learning the movements to the song that has soundtracked many a montage.
THEATER & DANCE
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives

Coming up on Days of Our Lives, Sami serves EJ divorce papers, but she’s the one about to have her world rocked. Watch the preview!. It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for as Sami walks in at exactly the wrong moment (or right, depending on your point of view) and finds Belle and EJ sharing a steamy moment.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'The Bold and the Beautiful' Veteran John McCook Weighs in on His Future on the Soap

John McCook has been playing the role of patriarch Eric Forrester on The Bold and The Beautiful since the show debuted 35 years ago. The soap legend, who is up for this year's Best Lead Actor Award at the 2022 Daytime Emmy's, is in shock at the show and his character's longevity but ultimately grateful and remains inspired. When he first landed the role, he never imagined he'd be on the air this long.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ Khloe Kardashian’s Dating Again: He ‘Still Has Feelings’ For Her

Tristan Thompson, 31, isn’t a huge fan of his ex Khloe Kardashian, 37, dating someone else. After a previous source told us she’s “casually” dating someone her older sister Kim Kardashian set her up with over the past few weeks, another source told us that the basketball player “isn’t thrilled” over the idea, but understands he “doesn’t have a say in the matter” after their on-again, off-again relationship, which started in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Lucas’s Stunning Question Sends Sami Straight to EJ, as Belle Seeks to Pick Up Where She and Her Brother-In-Law Left Off

Outside Brady’s Pub, Leo runs into Chloe and Brady. When he expresses sorrow over Abigail’s death, Brady calls him out for wanting payback against Abigail and her family. Maybe he thought they didn’t pay enough? Leo acts offended, but reminds them that Chad and Abigail started it by destroying his relationship with Craig. Brady calls him a child, but wonders why Leo hasn’t come after him yet, considering he put the whole thing in motion. Leo insists he’s lost his taste for revenge. He’s trying to move on with his life and huffs away.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy