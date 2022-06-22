Honey Boo Boo’s “Pumpkin” Shannon Shares Photo Of Newborn Twins

Former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Apple Watts is on the mend following a fiery car crash a few months ago that left her with severe injuries and in critical condition. The video model turned aspiring rapper has been hospitalized in March 2022. Her sister Dominique Flournoy, who has been sharing updates on her social media accounts, posted a positive update recently. After being in a medically induced coma, Watts is now alert and speaking. "My sister is up and alert she understands and follows commands right now, she is in speech therapy so that her trachea can be removed. Therapy helps with speech and swallowing." she wrote on Tuesday, June 7. "She is also in physical therapy. She's been trying to balance herself by sitting on the edge of the bed with her feet on the floor it's a process."

