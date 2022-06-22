Documentary examining musical history and heritage of Black people in West Virginia to air June 30

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – Carnegie Hall has partnered with the North House Museum to present a new work by singer songwriter, Doris Fields, aka Lady D.

“Those Who Came Before” will be shown in Carnegie Hall’s Old Stone Room Thursday, June 30, at 7 p.m., with a reception at the North House’s Frazer’s Star Hotel Tavern Room immediately following the viewing.

“Those Who Came Before” is a documentary-style video examining the musical history and heritage of Black people in West Virginia. The video features interviews with well-known local artists such as jazz musician Bob Thompson and poet Crystal Good.

The film is the first in a series of planned videos exploring and celebrating the Black experience in West Virginia. It focuses on African Americans’ impact in music, academics, science, sports, and other fields in the mountain state.

This video was made possible with a grant from the West Virginia Division of Culture & History.

