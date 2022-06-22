ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

$3.2M settlement reached in police killing of Daunte Wright

 2 days ago
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — (AP) — A suburban Minneapolis city has agreed to pay $3.2 million to the family of Daunte Wright, a Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer who said she confused her gun for her Taser.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — (AP) — A suburban Minneapolis city has agreed to pay $3.2 million to the family of Daunte Wright, a Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer who said she confused her gun for her Taser.

The tentative settlement also includes changes in police policies and training involving traffic stops like the one that resulted in Wright's death, according to a statement Tuesday night from attorneys representing Wright's family.

Wright was shot once in the chest by Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter, who is white, after the 20-year-old was stopped for expired registration tags in April 2021. The former officer was subsequently convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to two years in prison.

Potter is heard on video yelling “Taser” several times just before she fires her pistol.

Wright’s family members “hope and believe the measures of change to policing, policies and training will create important improvements to the community in Daunte’s name,” said co-counsel Antonio M. Romanucci. “Nothing can bring him back, but the family hopes his legacy is a positive one and prevents any other family from enduring the type of grief they will live with for the rest of their lives.”

The Associated Press left a message Wednesday seeking comment from the mayor’s office.

The shooting happened at a time of high tension in the area, with former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, standing trial just miles away for the killing of George Floyd, who was Black. Floyd's May 2020 death prompted a reckoning over police brutality and discrimination involving people of color.

The fallout from Wright’s death led the Brooklyn Center City Council to pass a series of reforms, including the use of social workers and other trained professionals to respond to medical, mental health and social-needs calls that don’t require police.

The changes also prohibit police from making arrests for low-level offenses and require the city to use unarmed civilians to handle minor traffic violations.

The settlement is one of the largest involving police conduct Minnesota. Last year, the city of Minneapolis agreed to pay $27 million to Floyd's family.

Minneapolis previously paid $20 million to the family of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, after she called 911 to report a suspected assault behind her home in July 2017 and was fatally shot by Mohamed Noor, one of the officers who responded to her call. Noor is Somali American and Damond was white.

Find the AP's full coverage of the Daunte Wright case: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright

Ex-Minneapolis officer who killed 911 caller to be released

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — The former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home is scheduled to be released from prison next week, months after his murder conviction was overturned and he was resentenced on a lesser charge.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Noor released from prison Monday

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Former Minneapolis police officer Mohammed Noor is scheduled for release next Monday. Noor shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond five years ago after she had called 9-1-1 to report a possible rape. He was initially sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison then the Minnesota Supreme Court reversed one of the two counts he was convicted of – third-degree murder. He was resentenced last year on the second-degree manslaughter conviction and has served the typical two-thirds of his sentence at the Oak Park Heights Correctional Facility.
MinnPost

Standoff in St. Michael ends after 44 hours; suspect shot by law enforcement

Mia Laube and Krystal Frasier report for KSTP-TV: “Authorities say a standoff with an armed suspect in St. Michael ended Wednesday night after roughly 44 hours. According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement raided the home of 39-year-old Brandon Gardas around 8:30 p.m. An ‘armed confrontation’ ensued, and Gardas was shot. Gardas was loaded onto a helicopter and airlifted to a hospital nearby. The sheriff’s office did not have an update on his condition. Authorities say no law enforcement personnel were harmed in the operation.”
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
kfgo.com

Former Minneapolis police officer Noor to be released Monday

MINNEAPOLIS – Former Minneapolis police officer Mohammed Noor is scheduled for release next Monday. Noor shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond five years ago after she called 911 to report a possible rape. Noor was initially sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison after third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter convictions. The...
Minnesota standoff ends between police and armed man

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. — A 30-hour standoff involving Wright County sheriff's deputies and a suspect carrying a rifle came to end when authorities stormed the home in St. Michael, Minnesota, on Wednesday night. The standoff began after the sheriff's office received a complaint that a man and woman were...
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
Person
George Floyd
kvrr.com

Former Officer Who Shot & Killed Woman Reporting Rape To Be Released

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis police officer Mohammed Noor is scheduled for release on Monday. Noor shot and killed Justine Damond five years ago after she called 911 to report a possible rape. Noor was initially sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison after third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter convictions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

The debate over traffic stops for minor offenses remains unsettled

MINNEAPOLIS -- There's no such thing as a "routine" traffic stop, even if a driver is pulled over for the lowest level of violation.A violation of expired tabs in Hopkins this month ended up leading to murder charges.Officers determined the driver, Leontawan Holt, had an arrest warrant out for a parole violation. Holt's now been charged with murder in a Minneapolis shooting from April."When it comes to the reasons why we conduct certain traffic stops, it is all about educating the public, creating that traffic safety and at times, there will be situations where officers arrest individuals for greater and higher-level...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
#Minneapolis Police#Police Brutality#Shooting#Mental Health#Violent Crime#The Associated Press
fox40jackson.com

Minneapolis recruiting new police chief two years after George Floyd killing: report

Minneapolis is hiring a new police chief two years after the killing of George Floyd, a report says. ABC News reported Tuesday about a nationwide search notification advertising the job opening as a “rare and incredible opportunity to lead a police agency in a major U.S. city eager to make comprehensive and positive changes that build community trust and ensure public safety.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Standoff in St. Michael ends with suspect shot, airlifted

A standoff in St. Michael ended Wednesday evening after the armed suspect, 39-year-old Brandon Gardas, was shot and injured, according to authorities. In a brief statement at 9 p.m., the City of St. Michael and Wright County Sheriff's Office said Gardas is alive and has been airlifted to a hospital. Gardas was shot when officers entered the home around 8:30 p.m., resulting in what the sheriff's office described as an "armed confrontation."
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Ongoing Armed Standoff in Central Minnesota

St. Michael, MN (KROC-AM News) - An ongoing armed standoff in central Minnesota was approaching 36 hours at noon Wednesday. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says officers were called to a residence in St. Michael early Tuesday on a report of a man and woman arguing while the man was holding a rifle.
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
fox9.com

Maple Grove police investigating car crash that killed toddler

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Maple Grove Police Department said they are investigating a car crash that killed a 2 ½ -year-old toddler and injured a female driver on Thursday night. Around 5:20 p.m., police say they responded to a crash and found a two-vehicle collision in...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Lyndon Wiggins sentenced to life in prison for murder of realtor

MINNEAPOLIS -- Lyndon Wiggins was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release for his involvement in the kidnapping and killing of realtor Monique Baugh, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.Wiggins was found guilty of aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder early June. He was also found guilty of aiding and abetting attempted kidnapping and first-degree murder while committing kidnapping.Life in prison is the mandatory sentence for aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder under Minnesota law.Other defendants convicted for their involvement in the crime are Elsa Segura, Cedric Berry and Berry Davis. All were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release.Another co-defendant, Shante Davis, has yet to go to trial, but will in October. She faces charges of aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact for her involvement in the murder.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
