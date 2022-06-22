ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA recalls Deskins Candies products distributed across Virginia due to Salmonella threat

By Sahara Sriraman
 3 days ago

SALEM, Va. (WRIC) — On Tuesday, June 21, the Food and Drug Administration announced that Deskins Candies would be recalling four of their products distributed to North Carolina, West Virginia and Virginia because of possible Salmonella contamination.

According to a release from the FDA, the company, which is based out of Bluefield, West Virginia, is recalling four 16-ounce products: Deskins Candies Peanut Butter Fudge, Deskins Candies Peanut Butter No-Bake, Deskins Candies Peanut Butter Pinwheel and Deskins Candies Chocolate No-Bake.

What is Salmonella?

The FDA’s release said that Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in younger children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people who are infected can experience symptoms including, fever, possibly bloody diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, according to the release. In rare situations, the infection can enter the bloodstream and produce more serious illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

The FDA also said in the release that there have been no confirmed Salmonella cases as of now.

The recalled products were distributed to four locations:

  • Kroger, located in Salem, Virginia
  • Grants Supermarket, located in Virginia and West Virginia
  • Goodsons Supermarket, located in West Virginia
  • Merchants Distributor Inc., located in Hickory, North Carolina

The containers for the recalled items are clear plastic clamshells. Coding is located on top of the plastic clamshell next to the label. According to the FDA release, coding can be identified by a white “sell by” sticker and the following expiration dates:

  • Peanut butter Fudge: UPC 7 33980 123117 – expiration date 6/26
  • Peanut butter No-Bakes: UPC 7 33980 123317 – expiration date 6/21
  • Peanut butter Pinwheel: UPC 7 33980 123147 – expiration date 6/16
  • Chocolate No-Bakes: UPC 7 33980 123347 – expiration date 6/26
The release said that people who have purchased any of these products are urged to return them to where they purchased the products for a full refund, or to simply dispose of the products. Consumers who have purchased any of these items should take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Salmonella.

The FDA has recalled four Deskins Candies products distributed to West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina. (Photo credit: FDA)
