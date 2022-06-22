ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doral, FL

2 Accused of Illegally Dumping Contaminated Waste Into Doral Lake

By NBC 6
NBC Miami
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men are facing charges after authorities said they were caught on camera illegally dumping contaminated waste into a lake in Doral. Julio Barreto, 51, and Dayron Barreto, 25, were both arrested Tuesday for felony violation of Florida litter law, Miami-Dade Police officials said. Police said their investigation began...

www.nbcmiami.com

