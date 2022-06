The drag shows on this list feature queens who are always ready to serve in the areas of charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent. When life’s a drag, there’s one sure thing that will save you from the tedium: watching a drag queen read a room to shreds. Fortunately, there are plenty of drag shows in Houston where the queens come ready to throw the shadiest of shade, to lip-synch harder than a former Disney child star right after their first stint in rehab, and to don wigs so bouffant and meticulously coiffed they would put a Tammy Wynette hairpiece to shame.

