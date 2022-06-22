Study: Bismarck listed as one of the best-run cities in America

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The city of Bismarck has been listed among the best-run cities in the country according to a study done by Wallethub.

WalletHub examined the 150 largest cities in the U.S., and evaluated each city’s credit rating, debt, education scores, health scores, crime rates, economy, and infrastructure. Each city’s scores in those categories were balanced with its budget per capita. If you have a high budget, and lower quality of life scores, you end up at the bottom of the list.

Bismarck ended up 30th on the list, ranking 15th in quality of city services and 48th in total budget per capita.

The Capital City beat out fellow North Dakota city, Fargo, which finished ranked 60th.

Other cities in neighboring states faired pretty well with Billings, MT ranking 14th and Sioux Falls, SD ranking 17th.

The top-ranked city on the list was Nampa, Idaho. While the worst-run city according to Wallethub was the nation’s capital, Washington D.C. at 150th.

To check out the full rankings and more information on the survey’s criteria check out the full study on Wallethub .

